Did Tom Brady Date Ivanka Trump? Anthony Scaramucci Seems To Think So

Anthony Scaramucci’s tenure as the White House communications director lasted just 10 days, but he’s still saying some pretty outrageous things.

“The Mooch” was fired after a bizarre and profane on-the-record rant to New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza, and he continued that trend Monday night in an appearance on “TMZ Live.” The topic of Tom Brady came up on the show, and Scaramucci suggested the quarterback might have skipped the New England Patriots’ latest White House visit because his wife, Gisele Bunchden, was jealous of a former relationship with President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

“I don’t 100 percent know, but my guess is, which is typical, there could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go,” Scaramucci said. “I think Gisele shut him down. Maybe there was a relationship between him and Ivanka at some point, I have no idea. … Maybe it was someone else, I don’t know.”

This is fake news, however, as Brady confirmed that he was spending time with his mother, who’s recovering from breast cancer, on the day of the visit. The 40-year-old quarterback didn’t attend the Patriots’ trip after Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, either.

A source close to the Trump family told TMZ, “While they have known each other for years, this is not true.”

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images