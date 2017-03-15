Anthony Rizzo gave naked World Series speeches, because of course he did

The story of the Chicago Cubs making their way back from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 World Series has already become legendary. It’s not just that they broke the 108-year-old World Series curse. On their way to doing that, they used the movie “Rocky” to help inspire their underdog quest, playing it in the clubhouse and using the music during the games. And of course, there’s the famous speech that Jason Heyward delivered to his teammates during the Game 7 rain delay.

So it shouldn’t surprise you that there’s even more to the Cubs comeback story. And Jason Heyward wasn’t the only one giving inspiring speeches. Anthony Rizzo also graced his teammates with some uplifting oration. But when Heyward gave his speech, he was clothed. Anthony Rizzo gave his speeches naked.

That is somehow the least surprising news ever, but it’s still marvelous. And we know about these naked speeches thanks to an excerpt from Tom Verducci’s forthcoming book, “The Cubs Way: The Zen Of Building The Best Team In Baseball And Breaking The Curse.” Here’s the relevant part of the excerpt, which you can read in full on Sports Illustrated.

An hour before Game 5, Rizzo had broken out his pregame inspirational and comedic presentation, quoting motivational lines from movies with no clothes on. The Cubs won, so Rizzo did it before Game 6, too. They won again, so he did it before Game 7 as well. An hour before the seventh game of the World Series, Rizzo stripped off all his clothes, cranked the theme from Rocky on the clubhouse stereo one more time, jumped on top of a coffee table, and began quoting lines from the movie and throwing his best shadow-boxing punches. Pitcher Hector Rondon, joining in on the hijinks, picked up an aerosol can of shoe cleaner and sprayed it in the direction of Rizzo’s groin. Startled and angered, Rizzo stopped and yelled, “What the heck, man!” He cut the music and stormed off toward the showers to clean off the spray. “I’m thinking, Dang, what’s he doing?” Ross said. “We can’t have this negative vibe right before the game. I go by there. I can tell he’s a little irritated.” Ten minutes went by. Rizzo finally emerged from the shower. He walked back silently to his locker with a towel around this waist. The room was quiet and uneasy. Ross walked up to Rizzo and broke the silence. “Hey! It’s not how many times you get knocked down … it’s how many times you get up!” Rizzo chuckled. “You know what?” he said. “You’re right!” Said Ross, “He rips the towel off, runs up, turns the music on again, and he jumps back on the coffee table and starts doing the Rocky motions again.”

There is so much to unpack there, and so much to love. There wasn’t just one naked speech, or as Verducci puts it, “inspirational and comedic presentation,” but three, one before each of their final three wins. (I know Verducci says it was lines from movies, but I’m imagining a skit with a pair of Groucho Marx glasses.) And these routines were so great that Hector Rondon wanted to get in on the fun, but made the critical mistake of spraying something on someone’s groin.

Anthony Rizzo’s naked pregame speeches are what legends are made of. (AP Photo) More

But there’s something that shouldn’t be overlooked, and that’s how David Ross absolutely saved the day. After Rondon sprayed Rizzo’s groin with shoe cleaner, Rizzo was annoyed and the atmosphere was weird. And Ross fixed it! He essentially told Anthony Rizzo that he shouldn’t let the groin spraying ruin his mood, and then Rizzo got back to his naked dancing and shadowboxing, and the atmosphere was saved.

The Cubs certainly had some very special team chemistry in 2016, didn’t they? If you want to read even more about it, you can pick up Verducci’s book starting March 28.

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher