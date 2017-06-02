Anthony Rizzo had a 24 hours that will be impossible to top

The Chicago Cubs put a miserable 0-6 road trip behind them on Friday, rallying to defeat the rival Cardinals 3-2 at Wrigley Field.

Leading the charge in the victory was Anthony Rizzo, who was already in a celebratory mood after announcing his engagement to longtime girlfriend Emily Vakos on Thursday night.

Rizzo took to social media to make it official late Thursday, proclaiming himself “the luckiest guy in the world.”

His “Bryzzo” associate, Kris Bryant, was not surprisingly among the first to offer his congratulations.

Congrats to these two???? https://t.co/Pgg1CdZBXK — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) June 2, 2017





It’s a great time to be a part of the Bryzzo company. In addition to helping lead the Chicago Cubs to the franchise’s first World Series championship since 1908, both members have experienced great joy in their personal lives as well.

Back in January, Bryant got married to his longtime girlfriend Jessica Delp. Now comes the equally exciting news from Rizzo.

On Friday, the focus turned back to baseball. With the Cubs desperately needing a win after being swept in Los Angeles and San Diego, it was Bryzzo stepping up again. Bryant launched a third-inning solo home run against Lance Lynn. As for Rizzo, he reached base four times on a double and three walks, and ended up scoring the winning run on Jason Heyward’s eighth inning sacrifice fly.

While it’s impossible to compare such an important and thrilling personal moment with success on the baseball diamond, there’s no denying Anthony Rizzo had a great 24 hours.

