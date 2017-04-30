Anthony Rendon's 10 RBIs didn't even account for half of the Nationals total on Sunday



Anthony Rendon made history on Sunday going six-for-six with three homers and 10 runs batted in against the New York Mets.

He becomes just the 13th player in Major League Baseball history to record 10 or more RBIs and is the first to do so since Garret Anderson in 2007.

.@Anthonyrendon_6 becomes FIRST player to go 6-for-6 with 3 HR and 10 RBIs in one game since at least 1913.https://t.co/NAMOYwP4pa pic.twitter.com/2epf5vbyfx — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) April 30, 2017





There are some absurdly amazing numbers to dive into here, but first the most important: Rendon’s outing still made up less than half of the Nationals total run total as they walloped the Mets, 23-5.

The Nationals have scored more runs this week than the Royals have in the entire month of April. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 30, 2017





After Noah Syndergaard gave up five runs in the first inning — and subsequently left with an injury — Washington scored in every inning except the second.

Ryan Zimmerman went 3-for-5 and set a new club record for RBIs in April with 29. Bryce Harper, Adam Lind and Matt Weiters (twice) all went yard. And the Mets turned to backup catcher Kevin Plawecki on the mound to get them through the final two frames — which he did, but not before inflating his ERA to 18.00.

Yet the day belonged to Rendon, who put together one of the most entertaining days at the plate we’ve seen in years.

Let’s break it down:

Sunday was Rendon’s first career multi-home run game.

His 10th RBI bookended back-to-back-to-back home runs by the Nats.

Other names on the list of 10 RBI games includes Alex Rodriguez, Nomar Garciaparra, Mark Whitten, Reggie Jackson and Fred Lynn.

According to statcast, Rendon had four barrels today — only five players have done that since 2015.

Rendon joins Jim Bottomley in 1924 as the only players to have a perfect day at the plate with at least 10 RBIs.

Anthony Rendon had never hit multiple home runs in a game before launching three on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) More

The Nats, rightfully, had a gift, or six, waiting in his stall postgame.

Rendon had 6 cans of Bud Heavy waiting for him at his locker. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) April 30, 2017





There aren’t many other ways to say it. Anthony Rendon just became a Nationals legend and he’s still only 26-years-old.

With the Mets running low on healthy players, the Philadelphia Phillies rebuilding, the Miami Marlins doing Marlins things and the Atlanta Braves somewhere in the middle of all of this, Washington is without a doubt the best team in the National League East and at the moment it doesn’t even have a real challenger.

Even with the loss of Adam Eaton for the year, this could be quite the fun season in D.C.

