Anthony Joshua stops Wladimir Klitschko to become unified heavyweight champion - as it happened

- Anthony Joshua wins IBF and vacant WBA heavyweight titles by stopping Wladimir Klitschko in round 11.
- Post-war record crowd of 90,000 at Wembley for biggest fight in British boxing history.
- Wins for Joe Cordina, Katie Taylor and Luke Campbell on undercard.
Well that brings an end to our live coverage from Wembley. We'll have all the reaction from one of the greatest sporting events our country has seen in many years. It was an absorbing classic which will go down in the annuls. Until next time, it's a very goodnight.
Joshua survived being put down to defeat Klitschko.
Joshua now being announced to the crowd as the unified heavyweight world champion. I am not sure anyone can believe what they have just seen. London 2012 eat your heart out. What a fight.
Replays of the punches unloaded by Joshua are being played on the big screens and it is fair to say Klitschko took on some ridiculous shots. What a stunning, stunning performance from both men but it is Joshua who comes away with the win.
Round 11
Amazing! Anthony Joshua comes back from the dead, knocking Klitschko down twice and eventually the contest is called to a halt with the Briton unloading shots on the Ukrainian. The referee calls it off and Wembley goes mental. What a sluggfest and Joshua is the unified heavyweight champion.
Anthony Joshua stops Wladimir Klitschko!!
Klitschko down again!
Klitschko down in round 11
Round 10
What a slug this is. Joshua is coming right back into it and a left hand almost sends Klitschko down for a second time. What a fight this is. Klitschko having to take some shots having turned defensive, perhaps in the hope he has already done enough to clinch the contest. They appear to butt heads at one stage during a tight end to the round. Two left.
Round nine
Joshua has his mouth guard back in, perhaps a sign he is recapturing a bit of energy. He may be muscle-bound but his endurance has been tested tonight. Klitschko is caught with two shots and now a third as he dominates the centre of the ring. Klitschko is moving like Roger Federer at Wimbledon, dancing on silk almost. Joshua is finding him slippery to say the least.
I have Klitschko up by two rounds, with two 10-8s in there too.
Round eight
Joshua has never boxed an eighth round in his professional career but here it comes. Kitschko again with more combinations, putting Joshua onto the back foot. Fair to say Joshua is more of a force however and throwing far more punches than the last two rounds. There is still a bambie on ice feel to the Londoner however. Klitschko's jabs proving metronomic and most importantly very successful. Joshua's jab is also a potent weapon, one he uses at the end of an even round.
Round seven
Joshua is very slow to his feet having been slumped in the corner, all-but beaten. Klitschko totally on top now though even he seems to be taking breath in this seven round. Wembley has good very quiet - like the England team are playing here - with Joshua very much on the ropes. Klitschko sits back on the jab, with a clear points advantage so far.Joshua barely throwing a punch as he searches for a second wind. Not until 15 seconds before the bell does he unload a right hand, but he doesn't hurt his opponent.
Round six
Anthony Joshua down for the first time in his career! Joshua loses his mouth guard - a sign he is tiring. Klitschko is dictated now and Joshua is almost off his feet. He is stumbling around the ring now. Surely this can't last much longer. Joshua gets to the bell but he is all over the place.
Joshua down in the sixth round!
Round five
Joshua is behind on rounds and he comes out swinging and eventually connects, sending Klitschko to the canvass. Joshua celebrates, but it is premature as Klitschko is abck on his feet. The Ukraine continues to be tagged and he is all over the place. Now Joshua looks punched off his feet and Klitschko is coming back, connecting with right hands.
Klitschko down in the fifth round!!
Round four
Klitschko starts the fourth as he did the second, with a big fright hand which almost downs Joshua. The London 2012 comes back with a handful of right hands which Klitschko absorbs. A right hook follows and Klitschko is now in trouble, yet he reasserts himself. Very good fight in the making here.
Round three
Big left hand from Joshua which Klitschko sucks up. Every time the champion comes forward he is desperate to take evasive action - a sign as if there was need for one that he is worried about the power of the home favourite. Klitschko's left arm has dropped and he does not have the control of the second round. Very much an ebb and flow contest.
Round two
Klitschko connects with a right hand straight off the bat but back come Joshua who is pushing the 41-year-old back. No doubt the IBF champion was rattled by that, perhaps the biggest shot he has ever taken. Klitschko is dictating the pace of the contest, with Joshua struggling for rhythm.
Round one
Klitschko employing the jab from the outset and dominating the centre of the ring. The Ukrainian is taking evasive action whenever Joshua comes forward. Few combinations do find their mark from Joshua. At least twice Klitschko tries the 'jab and grab' technique which has underlined his most recent fights.
Very even first round, but Joshua probably edges it.
Here we go. The bell rings. All the eyes of the world on Wembley. Get ready....
LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE!!!
If that doesn't put the hairs up on the back of your neck nothing will. Both fighters now being introduced to the crowd for a second time. Some boos for Klitschko it must be said.
Both national anthems - the Ukrainan sung by the wife of Klitschko's brother Vitali - beautifully observed albeit amid some shambolic voices from the crowd. Michael Buffer's moment on the way...
Klitschko was busy looking at his toes when Joshua was being elevated above the 90,000 at Wembley. This bravado is food and drink to him.
Joshua is in the ring now and he's strolling around like he owns the place. If a few minutes time, he may very well do.
An amazing noise greets the champion, Anthony Joshua of Watford, England. An intro video which catalogues his whole career is played on the six big screens across the stadium before the IBF champion emerges from the tunnel.
Decked all in white, Joshua begins his walk to the ring taking the same route as Klitschko. A compilation plays on the sound-system, including the White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army'. - the soundtrack to every chant in global sport. The letters AJ go up in flames as Joshua is lifted above the adoring crowd. He's milking every single second.
I've seen the Red Hot Chili Peppers a fair few times but not sure I've heard 'Can't Stop' with that sort of gusto before. Klitschko in the ring, swaying from side-to-side. He looks very relaxed, but then he would - this stage is second nature to him. Very much the man for the big occasion.
Following relatively short intro video, Klitschko appears all in black - a robe which has a USB stick sown into it with a prediction of the fight. 'Can't Stop' by the Red Hot Chili Peppers booms out of the PA and the Ukraine is on his way to the ring. He's not heading directly to the ring mind, and is doing a near full lap of Wembley.
After that nonsense, Michael Buffer is in place and we're ready for the ring walks. Klitschko first up.
Right on cue. Fight time approaching.
For those of you who are not boxing connoisseurs, every event have what is called 'floaters' - fights which are not in the official running order but are worked into the schedule as and when. Among those were meant to be both Josh Kelly and Lawrence Okolie, but due to the Quigg-Simion bout going the distance neither will get the chance to showcase their talent at Wembey. Okolie is not happy, and you can understand why.
The current sight at Wembley.
None other than the WBC champion Deontay Wilder will be ringside tonight. The American had an an angry exchange with Tony Bellew last night, which you can read about here. The pair are now side-by-side again on Sky Sports. Not having to be kept apart, just yet.
You know you're getting closer to the main event when the PA starts booming in an attempt to ramp up the atmosphere. Cypress Hill has been followed by Blur. Sweet Caroline can't be far away; boxing's full repertoire.
As if there was ever any doubt....
Scott Quigg wins his second comeback fight since losing to Carl Frampton last year, a unanimous points win over a punch-happy Simion. Lee Selby next? That seems the most logical option for the Bury-born fighter.
Back to the main event, and if you still need an insight into the magnitude of this fight then the presence of US broadcasters Showtime and HBO - who are both showing the bout - means this fight hosted in Britain has global significance. Over 140 countries are taking in this fight, while Sky Sports Box Office are expected to break records for purchases.
The main support act at Wembley if the continuation of Scott Quigg's comeback against Viorel Simion. The Briton and former featherweight world champion has looked good throughout this clash and is set to come away with a points win, as we head into round 12.
Anthony Joshua on Sky Sports: "There are no nerves. If there were any it's would be just to perform to the best of my ability. I'm no Muhammad Ali, I won't start telling you which round I will win in. But I will take it round by round. These fights always live up to expectation."
Footage of the wrapping of Anthony Joshua hands has just flashed up on the big screen at Wembley, to the delight of the many thousands who have made the early trip to the home of English football.
Observing the wrap is a representative from Klitschko's team - none other than brother Vitali. The Mayor of Kiev has previously advised Joshua but is firmly in his brother's camp tonight. He might very well need it.
For those fortunate enough to be inside Wembley tonight, each will have the chance to buy a £10 programme - which in 2017 isn't half bad. But on the inside page there is a glaring error....
We're already well underway at Wembley and more than half-way through the undercard. There have been wins already for Olympic champions Katie Taylor - who has claimed her first pro title - and Luke Campbell after he stopped an injured Darleys Perez. Joe Cordina was also victorious in the first bout of the night, in front of the Wembley groundsman and his dog.
"Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them." - William Shakespeare
Is tonight the evening when Anthony Joshua goes from humble British boxing star, to global icon? After an explosive start to his professional career - riding on the crest of a wave after winning Team GB's final gold medal at London 2012 - the Watford-born fighter faces his greatest test in the form of Wladimir Klitschko.
The Ukraine may be 41 years old and a veteran of nearly 70 fights, but he has revenge on his mind having had his tight grip on the heavyweight division ended by Tyson Fury over 500 days ago. Klitschko has been inactive since then, but insists he is "obsessed" by the idea of becoming a world champion for a third time.
This is nothing short of the biggest boxing event Great Britain has ever seen, and we'll have updates from Wembley throughout an action-packed night including round-by-round coverage of the main event [hopefully] from around 10pm BST.
