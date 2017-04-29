Anthony Joshua stops Wladimir Klitschko to become unified heavyweight champion - as it happened

Anthony Joshua wins IBF and vacant WBA heavyweight titles by stopping Wladimir Klitschko in round 11.

Post-war record crowd of 90,000 at Wembley for biggest fight in British boxing history.

Wins for Joe Cordina, Katie Taylor and Luke Campbell on undercard.

Who the celebrities are tipping to win Joshua vs Klitschko.

Well that brings an end to our live coverage from Wembley. We'll have all the reaction from one of the greatest sporting events our country has seen in many years. It was an absorbing classic which will go down in the annuls. Until next time, it's a very goodnight.

Joshua survived being put down to defeat Klitschko.

Joshua now being announced to the crowd as the unified heavyweight world champion. I am not sure anyone can believe what they have just seen. London 2012 eat your heart out. What a fight.

Replays of the punches unloaded by Joshua are being played on the big screens and it is fair to say Klitschko took on some ridiculous shots. What a stunning, stunning performance from both men but it is Joshua who comes away with the win.

Round 11

Amazing! Anthony Joshua comes back from the dead, knocking Klitschko down twice and eventually the contest is called to a halt with the Briton unloading shots on the Ukrainian. The referee calls it off and Wembley goes mental. What a sluggfest and Joshua is the unified heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua stops Wladimir Klitschko!!

Klitschko down again!

Klitschko down in round 11

Round 10

What a slug this is. Joshua is coming right back into it and a left hand almost sends Klitschko down for a second time. What a fight this is. Klitschko having to take some shots having turned defensive, perhaps in the hope he has already done enough to clinch the contest. They appear to butt heads at one stage during a tight end to the round. Two left.

Round nine

Joshua has his mouth guard back in, perhaps a sign he is recapturing a bit of energy. He may be muscle-bound but his endurance has been tested tonight. Klitschko is caught with two shots and now a third as he dominates the centre of the ring. Klitschko is moving like Roger Federer at Wimbledon, dancing on silk almost. Joshua is finding him slippery to say the least.

I have Klitschko up by two rounds, with two 10-8s in there too.

Round eight

Joshua has never boxed an eighth round in his professional career but here it comes. Kitschko again with more combinations, putting Joshua onto the back foot. Fair to say Joshua is more of a force however and throwing far more punches than the last two rounds. There is still a bambie on ice feel to the Londoner however. Klitschko's jabs proving metronomic and most importantly very successful. Joshua's jab is also a potent weapon, one he uses at the end of an even round.

Round seven

Joshua is very slow to his feet having been slumped in the corner, all-but beaten. Klitschko totally on top now though even he seems to be taking breath in this seven round. Wembley has good very quiet - like the England team are playing here - with Joshua very much on the ropes. Klitschko sits back on the jab, with a clear points advantage so far.Joshua barely throwing a punch as he searches for a second wind. Not until 15 seconds before the bell does he unload a right hand, but he doesn't hurt his opponent.

