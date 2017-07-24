Update: Cowboys release WR Lucky Whitehead, who was arrested in June, failed to appear in court

UPDATE (6:35 p.m. EST): The Cowboys have released Whitehead. Multiple reporters at Dallas training camp on Monday tweeted that coach Jason Garrett was upset about the Whitehead news; turns out, the 25-year old hadn’t told team brass about his arrest, and they only found out after TMZ’s report.

One twist to this story: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the he spoke to Whitehead’s agent, Dave Rich, and Rich claims Whitehead wasn’t in Virginia at the time police say the alleged theft occurred.

(Original post begins below.)

On Sunday, against a fair amount of evidence to the contrary, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett declared that “character is critical with us, with the Dallas Cowboys. We have built this team with great character guys.”

Sorry, Jason, that’s a no.

To the long list of transgressions committed by Cowboys players this offseason, add petty larceny.

Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead added his name to the list of Dallas players who got in trouble this offseason. (Getty Images) More

[Now’s the time to sign up for Fantasy Football! Join for free]

As first reported by TMZ, wide receiver Lucky Whitehead was arrested in Prince William County, Va. on June 22 and charged with shoplifting/petit larceny under $200. Allegedly, Whitehead stole from a convenience store.

But making matters worse, Whitehead was ordered to appear in court on July 6 and according to court records, he didn’t show. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he’s since been charged with failure to appear.

Whitehead is currently with his Cowboys teammates in Oxnard, Calif. for the start of training camp. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has tweeted that Whitehead will go to Virginia for an Aug. 10 hearing on his charges.

It’s been an interesting few weeks for Whitehead: the former undrafted player also said his dog, Blitz, was kidnapped and ended up in the hands of a Dallas-area rapper. Whitehead got the dog back after posting the crazy story on social media.