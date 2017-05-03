Another day, another Wild player under the knife

Been a busy week for Minnesota’s health department.

After defensemen Christian Folin (shoulder) and Marco Scandella (hip) underwent arthroscopic surgeries, the Star-Tribune reported that forward Jason Zucker was set for a procedure to repair his sports hernia.

More:

The Wild will make an announcement Thursday after a core muscle injury expert who has operated on multiple professional athletes and several Wild players can better assess Zucker’s recovery time.

Zucker missed three games down the stretch of the regular season with a lower body injury. In his first game back April 6 at Colorado, Zucker scored 10 seconds into the game to match his own team record for fastest goal to start a game.

Typically, Wild players who have undergone core muscle surgery recover by training camp.

Zucker, 25, had a terrific year under new head coach Bruce Boudreau, posting career highs in goals (22), assists (25), points (47) and games played (79).

He also provided GM Chuck Fletcher with tremendous value, putting up quality production on a relatively modest contract at $2 million annually.



