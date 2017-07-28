Another Cowboys player suspended (no, it's not Ezekiel Elliott)

A Dallas Cowboys player was suspended Friday by the NFL for two games. Breathe, Cowboys fans. There was no news on Ezekiel Elliott.

However, another Cowboys player will be sitting out. Defensive end Damontre Moore was suspended two games for violating the substance abuse policy, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. Moore was supposed to help fill in for defensive lineman David Irving … who is suspended the first four games of the season.

Moore, a third-round pick in 2013, has failed to distinguish himself with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins or Seattle Seahawks. But could at least have helped the Cowboys up front early in the season.

Moore won’t have a big impact on the Cowboys’ fortunes this season, but Elliott will. And the Cowboys continue to wait for a decision. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said no decision on a possible suspension for Elliott will be made before the end of this weekend.

It’s hard to tell if the NFL’s procrastination is good news or bad news for Elliott, but the Cowboys will be on pins and needles until the decision is made. Hopefully none of their other players get suspended before then.

