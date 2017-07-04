On anniversary of seismic move to Warriors, K.D. still calling the shots

The reverberations of that initial conversation at that house Kevin Durant rented in the Hamptons nearly a year ago continue to be felt in ways that extend well beyond the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors pulled off the most successful recruiting pitch this side of Pat Riley emptying a bag of rings on a table for LeBron James. But the efforts of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala were more fluid and organic, based on camaraderie rather than showmanship. Durant said that quartet was so close, it appeared to be holding hands. And last July 4, he was posing in a sleeveless white T-shirt, looking off in the distance as he announced his “next chapter” to a stunned audience.

A year later, Durant’s decision has already yielded a championship and the foundation for a potential dynasty because of a selfless culture rooted on sharing and sacrifice. The experience convinced Durant that he wouldn’t find more of the same elsewhere, that enduring the slings and arrows from detractors was well worth the eventual champagne shower. More than just the chance to add that elusive ring – or rings – to an already Hall-of-Fame career, Durant sought to recreate the kind of brotherhood that has always attracted him to the game as much as his gift for pulling up and drilling cold-blooded 3-pointers with the game on the line. Durant had lost the former over his final years with the Thunder, when bad breaks and business led the team to forgo so much of what made alluring to him the experience of playing in Oklahoma City. He didn’t want money to be what prevented the Warriors from continuing to build and get better – even if that meant playing for just $25 million next season and surrendering nearly $10 million.

Curry inadvertently subsidized the Warriors’ team-building success with his previous contract but the organization anted up to make him the highest-paid player in history. Realizing what Curry’s bargain deal meant in paving the way for Durant’s arrival – and understanding the sincerity that it took for a two-time MVP to make room for another transcendent talent — Durant stepped aside to let Curry earn what he deserved and sit comfortably as the team’s best-compensated employee with a move that reflected how much he has embraced the Warriors’ way. All the clichéd talk about sacrifice and doing what it takes to win can be found on the floor, and now, intentionally, on the salary books.

Fans can try to diminish the scale of Durant’s gesture if they wish. But it would be smothered with the same hate-filled bitterness that prohibited some from recognizing how James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh accepted less than they were due to help the Miami Heat build a contender around them in 2010. Two rings later, James was done giving back money to owners, and Wade decided last summer it was worth leaving all that he had built in Miami to squeeze out a massive payday elsewhere. Expect Durant to take a similar approach if he’s fortunate enough to collect more jewelry with the Warriors.

The league would prefer for superstars to feel the financial anguish of forming super teams, with a collective bargaining agreement that makes it more appealing to stay and accept deals that are ridiculously more lucrative. Durant abandoned the opportunity to earn more with Oklahoma City last season for the chance to win on a larger scale than he previously had. But after the first season of that partnership with the Warriors, Durant gave owners Joe Lacob and Peter Gruber a “hometown” discount to spare them a more punitive luxury-tax penalty as the franchise sought to keep core pieces intact. He may have also subtly sent a message to Thompson and Green when their contracts are up for renewal in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

