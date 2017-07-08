Andy Murray earns standing ovation as Olympic gold medalist on Centre Court

Andy Murray earned a long standing ovation at Centre Court. (Getty)

Andy Murray is into the fourth round at Wimbledon, but the tournament is already recognizing him as champion.

Olympic champion, that is.


The All England Club has made it a tradition to honor English Olympic and Paralympic medalists on the middle Saturday of the tournament. Murray took home the Olympic gold last year with a four-set win over Juan Martin del Potro, his second straight Olympic title. With two days off until his next match — the tournament takes Sunday off — Murray mingled among other star British athletes in the Royal Box.

The defending Wimbledon champion, Murray has dropped just a single set so far at this year’s tournament. He’s coming off a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over Fabio Fognini and will face 20-year-old Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan looking to advance to the quarterfinals.