Andrew Toles to undergo season-ending surgery for a torn ACL

Andrew Toles has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the damage in two weeks, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports. Toles suffered the injury running into the left field wall attempting to corral an Andrew McCutchen double on Tuesday against the Pirates.

Toles, 24, was hitting a solid .271/.314/.458 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 102 plate appearances. He joins a rather lengthy list of injured Dodgers, including Adrian Gonzalez, Logan Forsythe, Andrew Ethier, Rich Hill, Scott Kazmir, and Brandon McCarthy.

With Toles absent, Cody Bellinger is probably up in the big leagues to stay. Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger would go back to Triple-A Oklahoma City once the Dodgers’ outfield was back to full health, but that obviously isn’t the case. The 21-year-old rookie is hitting an incredible .320/.393/.680 with five home runs and 15 RBI in his first 56 PA.

