Andrew Luck still has no timetable to resume throwing after surgery

There shouldn’t be any alarms over Andrew Luck’s recovery from shoulder surgery yet, but training camp is getting closer.

And with less than two months before camp starts, the Indianapolis Colts still don’t know when Luck will start throwing.

On Tuesday, Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Luck hasn’t started throwing, and there’s no timetable on when he might start, according to Mike Chappell of Fox 59.

Much like the shoulder surgery of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton this offseason, there hasn’t been much concern about Luck’s recovery. It has been generally assumed both quarterbacks will be ready for the season. However, there hasn’t been many details about Luck’s recovery from the Colts, or perhaps they just don’t know when he’ll return. The Colts have said repeatedly they won’t rush Luck back on the field.

Earlier this offseason Luck said he’d been dealing with the shoulder injury since September of 2015, when he was hit multiple times in a game against the Tennessee Titans. He decided to have surgery after playing through the issue all last season. He played reasonably well though the injury, with 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns, and the hope is that he’ll be even better with a healthy right shoulder. But first, he has to start throwing again.

There doesn’t seem to be any concern over Luck’s availability for the season, and presumably he can regain his arm strength soon after he starts throwing again. But there aren’t many players in the NFL more important to their team’s fortunes than Luck. Once Luck is back throwing and looking like his old self, people in Indiana will be able to breathe a little easier.

Andrew Luck hasn’t resumed throwing after shoulder surgery. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab