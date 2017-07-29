Andrew Luck on his shoulder: 'There's no reason to freak out'

Indianapolis Colts fans, quarterback Andrew Luck is here to put your mind at ease.

Luck isn’t practicing yet in training camp, on the physically-unable-to-perform list (PUP) at the start of camp as he recovers from surgery on his right throwing shoulder. He has started throwing again, but it’s still a nervous time for Colts fans.

Luck doesn’t seem nervous, for what it’s worth. He laughed when told by Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel in a press conference that some fans are “freaking out” about his injured shoulder.

“I would say there’s no reason to freak out,” Luck said. “I will be better than I was. Coming into this, I’ll be better coming out of it. I know that. I don’t know what day it’s going to be, I don’t know what week, I don’t know when it’s going to be, but I definitely will be. And there’s no reason to freak out.”

Listen up, #Colts nation. Andrew Luck tells @GreggDoyelStar there's no reason to freak out about his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/3ecks3XhME — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) July 29, 2017





That’s fine, but Colts fans (and those who had early fantasy drafts) probably will still freak out until Luck is back to practice and looking like his usual self.

Luck played most of the past two seasons with a bad shoulder, and he finally had surgery to fix the problem. Luck has played pretty well the past two seasons, and the return of a fully healthy Luck has to be exciting for the Colts. That’s presuming he does return fully healthy, and relatively soon.

The Colts have said from the beginning that they’ll take it slow with Luck, and general manager Chris Ballard said he has had no setback and it coming along fine. Still, everyone will be happy when he’s back. If it’s not in the next couple weeks, then expect people to really start freaking out.

