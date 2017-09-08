Andrelton Simmons has become the most controversial MVP candidate

The Los Angeles Angels are somehow playoff contenders. If you’ve watched from afar, you might wonder how that’s possible. The best player in baseball, outfielder Mike Trout, missed 39 games. The team still remained in the race thanks to an unlikely source.

In Trout’s absence, another player on the Angels has stepped up and inserted himself in the American League MVP conversation. His candidacy for the award may force many to completely reconsider how they evaluate players.

It’s Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who according to Wins Above Replacement has been one of the best players in baseball this season. Players like Simmons rarely get considered for the MVP.

Over at FanGraphs, Simmons’ 4.8 fWAR ranks him as the fifth best player in the AL this season. Over at Baseball-Reference, that figure is even more surprising. In their version of WAR (bWAR), Simmons’ 6.4 bWAR ties him with Joey Votto as the third best player in all of baseball.

While some fans might be hesitant to fully embrace WAR, it does matter. Remember when Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez won the Cy Young in 2010 despite a 13-12 record? That moment signaled advanced stats are becoming a bigger part of the game.

It’s Simmons’ bat becoming competent that puts him in this conversation. After stalling out at the plate for a few years, the 28-year-old has finally rediscovered his power stroke. Simmons is hitting .284/.334/.438, with 14 home runs, over 569 plate appearances.

By wRC+, an advanced stat that measures offensive performance, 2017 has been Simmons’ best year at the plate. When compared to other players, though, that’s not as impressive. Simmons’ 107 wRC+ puts him on par with Kansas City Royals outfielder Melky Cabrera. And no one is talking about Cabrera as an MVP candidate.

Andrelton Simmons' defense has put him in the AL MVP conversation.

The majority of Simmons’ value lies in his defense. Both FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference have Simmons as far and away the best defensive player in baseball this season. While defense is considering in MVP voting, you don’t typically see the best defensive players rank highly unless they are carried by their bat. That’s where Simmons’ candidacy for AL MVP starts to become a problem.

Defensive metrics are a controversial topic.

“I meet some of these defensive things with an awful lot of skepticism,” says Bill Ripken of MLB Network.

This is a common refrain among former players, and you might be inclined to immediately assume Ripken is just another ex-player who will criticize new stats because he’s an old-school guy, but that’s not the case.

Ripken has done segments at the network called “Bill’s Blackboard,” where he looks at some advanced numbers and provides his takes — both positive and negative — on specific stats. One of his earliest segments dealt with defensive runs saved (DRS). It’s a good example of Ripken explaining the concept, and also offering up valid criticisms of the metric. As Ripken points out, he’s not the only one who has questions about the validity of defensive metrics.

“Even the people who buy into the advanced systems debate which number is actually right amongst themselves,” he says.

He’s right. There are some cases where the metrics vary drastically from year to year. Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCuthen, for example, posted a -13.5 fielding score in 2010 according to FanGraphs. The following year, he was up to 3.4.

That year-to-year variability makes it difficult to find a player’s true talent level on defense.

“I think that the framework is solid,” says Eno Sarris of FanGraphs. “I think that defense is important to winning games. But I think that variability in year-to-year defense and in measuring defense, makes it tough.”

