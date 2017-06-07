Andre Dawson can still lift some serious weight at age 62

Here’s a tip if you find yourself in Cooperstown this August and you see any sort of strength contest — arm-wrestling tournament, tug of war, truck pull — being organized among the Hall of Famers:

Do not bet against Andre Dawson.

It’s been 30 years since Dawson’s 49-homer MVP season with the Chicago Cubs and 21 since the right fielder called it a career as a 41-year-old member of the Florida Marlins.

But Dawson, who currently works as a special assistant for the Marlins, still looks like he could throw on a jersey and do some damage in that night’s lineup. The 62-year-old is stronger than ever and lifts more weight today than he ever did during his career with the Expos, Cubs, Red Sox and Marlins.

Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times caught up with Dawson at Wrigley Field with the Marlins in town and documented an impressive amount of iron that Dawson is regularly putting up:

Currently 230 pounds and more muscle-bound in his upper body than ever, he lifts five times a week. And here’s what he did — on the bench press alone — in the bowels of Wrigley before Tuesday’s game: Three sets of 10 reps with 225 pounds. Then sets of eight, six and four reps with 245 pounds. And finally, four reps with 295 pounds.

Are you feeling faint yet?

“I don’t really consider myself strong,” he said in that humble, dignified manner he was famous for as a player. “It’s just what I’ve become now.”

So while other ex-players his age are enjoying endless beers during rounds of golf and as many red wine and steak dinners as they can handle, Dawson is making people half his age look like schlubs.

Admit it: There’s part of you that wants to see Dawson play a few innings in right at Wrigley before the Marlins leave town this week. Think Jason Heyward or Giancarlo Stanton would mind?

