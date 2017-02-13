Andre Burakovsky mistakes car for his Uber, driver gives him ride anyway (Photo)

Sean Leahy
Puck Daddy
UNIONDALE, NY – APRIL 21: Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals skates against the New York Islanders in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on April 21, 2015 in Uniondale, New York. The Capitals defeated the Islanders 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

We’ve all been there. You’re standing on the corner, phone in hand, constantly looking down at the illuminated screen wondering how close your Uber driver is to arriving.

You see their name and the type of car they’re driving, so you spend the next few minutes eyeballing traffic trying to figure out which side of the street your driver will be on. Suddenly, a car stops, and the color looks similar, so you start walking toward it, open the door and hop in, expecting to being your journey.

The only problem, as Andre Burakovsky of the Washington Capitals found out over the weekend, is that sometimes a car is just a car and not the Uber ride you ordered.

But all was not lost for Burakovsky, who was looking for a ride to a local Top Golf as the Capitals started their bye week. While the fine gentlemen inside the car didn’t believe him at first, they eventually realized who their new passenger was and were kind enough to give the forward a lift.

Hopefully Burakovsky managed to have a good time despite his bum paw.

