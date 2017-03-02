Andre Blake might be North America's oldest young goalkeeper, but also its best

There are two distinctly different ways of looking at Andre Blake’s career and its present outlook.

You can either see the Philadelphia Union and Jamaica goalkeeper as a late bloomer or a young star. He is 26, which makes him middle-aged for a professional soccer player. And he’s only been a starter for one season. At the same time, it’s only been three years since he became a professional, and he’s young for a starting goalie on the verge of stardom.

Blake didn’t get to Major League Soccer until he was 23. But now, after just one full year as the Union’s starter, he is the best goalkeeper in the league. This is a matter of broad consensus, not just opinion. Blake was the 2016 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and, naturally, a member of the league’s Best XI squad.

In 2016, on a team that squeaked into the playoffs on goal difference in spite of a losing record, Blake quietly established himself as perhaps the best young shot-stopper to come out of North America since Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas. But even by North American standards, where soccer careers have a habit of taking circuitous routes while winding through the Byzantine layers and unpaved roads of a shoddy development structure, Blake took the long way to the top. But then that’s not so unexpected when you know his story.

“My entire life’s been like that, where I go through a tough year with injuries or not getting playing time for whatever reason,” he says. “And then I’ll get back and, as soon as I get a chance, take off. And then a few years later, I’ll find myself in another situation where maybe the coach doesn’t favor me. It’s always been like this, forever.”

While he talks, Blake’s 3-year-old son Jaheim plays in the background. Blake was married to Shauna-Kay by the time he was drafted first overall out of the University of Connecticut in 2014. He’s old like that. Yet he’s young for a guy who already has 23 caps for Jamaica and started for his country in a major tournament, the 2016 Copa America Centenario. He’s also young for a goalkeeper who has caught the attention of scouts in Europe, making it feel like an inevitability that he will hop the pond to a major club.

“I think he can play in the EPL,” says Ray Reid, his college coach. “I don’t think he’s very far at all, to be honest with you.”

If he’s not far now, that belies the long way Blake has already come.

Blake was the fifth of six boys born to a father driving a cab and a mother working in a grocery store in May Pen in central Jamaica, 45 minutes west of Kingston. “It was tough growing up,” he recalls. “Financially, we didn’t have much. We weren’t hungry, but after that, we didn’t have much. Couldn’t go out to the movies or get all these clothes and shoes.”

He liked having so many brothers. “It was good in the sense that we could always go to the soccer field and kick around when I was smaller,” Blake says, in his quiet, slow and polite patter, punctuated by the occasional chuckle. “I was always playing with the bigger boys.”

He hit his growth spurt late, eventually shooting up to 6-foot-2. But they put him in goal as a kid anyway, such was his natural gift for stopping shots.

On his youth teams, Blake would alternate between playing striker and goalkeeper. He’d score some goals, then move into the net to help his team preserve the lead he himself had created. It wasn’t until he was on Jamaica’s under-20 national team that he became a full-time keeper.

Blake was a promising cricket player, too, as a wicketkeeper, the cricketing equivalent of a catcher. He captained his school team, which is a big deal, and he may have had a future in the sport. He figures he could have perhaps played in Jamaica’s highest league, but probably wouldn’t have made the national cricket team, meaning there likely wasn’t any real money in it.

“I know I was pretty good in cricket but I knew I was better at soccer, and if I ever had an opportunity to play one pro, it was more soccer than cricket,” he says.

