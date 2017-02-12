Anderson Silva nabs first win since 2012 with controversial victory over Derek Brunson

It wasn’t quite the old Anderson Silva in the Octagon on Saturday against Derek Brunson in the co-main event of UFC 208 at the Barclays Center.

The lightning-quick, shockingly accurate and deadly striker of years gone by was nowhere to be seen.

But at 41, Silva still had enough left in the tank to pull out a close unanimous decision over Derek Brunson. Brunson entered the three-round middleweight bout the winner of five of his six fights, but he was clearly cautious of the man regarded by many as the greatest mixed martial artist who ever lived.

Silva won by scores of 29-28, 30-27 and 29-28 to post his first official win since 2012, and left with a big smile on his face. Yahoo Sports scored it 29-28 for Brunson.

Over and over, as Silva spoke to UFC television analyst Joe Rogan in the cage after the verdict was announced, he expressed how much he loved to fight and how thankful he was for the opportunity to continue to fight.

He showed a joy that was infectious and the sell-out crowd roared its approval every time he landed, or even came close.

“I know I’m too old to fight,” said Silva, the former middleweight champion who will turn 42 in April. “I know these guys are too fast for me, too strong. But I put my heart out: Fighting is my life. Fighting is in my heart.”

Given Silva’s reputation as a deadly counter striker, Brunson was cautious and didn’t aggressively attack, as is his style. He laid back and it may have cost him with the judges.

Brunson had success in the clinch several times, catching Silva with a series of uppercuts in both the first and third rounds while they were in the clinch, but Silva took the fight well.

Silva tried a variety of kicks and even at one point showed off some capoeira moves.

Brunson took him down in the final seconds of the third round and held him down for about 30 seconds, but it wasn’t enough for him to get the victory.

Afterward, Silva, who won for the first time since a 2012 win over Stephan Bonnar at UFC 153, poured his heart out.

“When I come here inside this cage, I put my life in here,” he said. “My life is in this cage. I come to fight because it makes me happy. I love my job. I love the UFC. I love my fans and thank you for allowing me to reach my dream of fighting in New York.”