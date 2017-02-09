Anderson Silva hasn't won a fight since 2012, so why is the 'Spider' not ready to retire?

Anderson Silva isn’t the world’s greatest fighter any more, but he’s far more than simply an elder statesman. He’s a few weeks from his 42nd birthday, but most have little doubt that Silva would defeat the majority of middleweights in the world, and quite a few of the light heavyweights, as well.
He’ll meet Derek Brunson, the winner of five of his last six bouts, on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a three-round middleweight bout that serves as the co-main event of UFC 208.
It’s hard to know what to make of Silva, though, and not because he hasn’t won a fight in more than four years.
Since defeating Stephan Bonnar at UFC 153 on Oct. 13, 2012, Silva is 0-4 with one no contest. Those numbers would suggest a guy who should be walking away from the sport and working on his Hall of Fame induction speech, but as they say, there are lies, damned lies and statistics.
This might be the most misleading 0-4 mark in history. In his last outing, he lost to light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, a bout he took on two days’ notice. He lost a close decision in February in a Fight of the Night battle to Michael Bisping, a bout he easily could have won.
And he lost back-to-back middleweight title bouts to Chris Weidman in 2013, gruesomely breaking his leg in the second of those. In between, he won a fight against Nick Diaz, but that result was changed to a no contest when both failed drug tests.
In essence that’s a Murderers’ Row of opposition and not too many fighters, let alone those at or pushing 40, would do much with them.
That said, Silva is occupying a very strange place in the MMA universe these days. He’s continuing to call for a fight with Conor McGregor, who until not too long ago was a 145-pound fighter and now holds the lightweight championship.
He’s talking about a fight with Georges St-Pierre, the ex-UFC welterweight champion who has talked about coming out of retirement but hasn’t officially done so.
And while St-Pierre may fight as a middleweight if he chooses to come back, it’s odd that Silva seems to want to, for the lack of a better term, pick on the smaller guys.
He says he’s invigorated and plans to fight for a long time, despite his age, and that’s great. He’s still effective, and he remains a draw, but it would make a lot more sense if the fights he sought were against guys his size or larger.
This whole thing of arguably the greatest fighter ever chasing an opponent he outweighs by 25 pounds is puzzling, at best.
Still, the fact that Silva has the skills and the desire to fight at his age is remarkable. If he’s true to his word, he might be older than Randy Couture was when as a 47-year-old he fought ex-world champion Lyoto Machida.
“I’m so happy because in my heart I have [a lot of] energy,” Silva said on a conference call. “I have a lot of energy for [my] fights. So, in my mind, in my heart, [I want to keep fighting]. And I talked to my family [and] my family gave me its support to finish my contract in the UFC.
“I think I have energy to fight for [several] more years. I think maybe six, seven years. I don’t know. But I have energy. This is more important. I have energy. I have passion and I love my job.”
Silva contemplated retirement in a remarkable news conference following his fight with Diaz at UFC 183 on Jan. 31, 2015. It was an open, honest and emotional Silva who met with the media post-fight that night, saying he wanted to continue to compete but that his family wanted him to retire to be with him.
He showed a side of himself that he’d never previously unveiled to English-speaking reporters. It was a memorable and remarkable few minutes as he sat at the dais and poured his heart out about his career and life and about what his family means to him.
A little more than two years later, it’s hard to know what to make of him. He hurt his reputation significantly with the failed drug tests both before and after the Diaz fight.
He seemed less than honest at his disciplinary hearing in front of the Nevada Athletic Commission and insisted he took what he thought was a legal substance from an unnamed friend in Thailand that was in an unmarked blue bottle.
Silva returned to fight Bisping in what turned out to be Bisping’s final fight before he won the middleweight title by upsetting Luke Rockhold. The match was a rousing affair that did much to heal the wounds caused by his PED violations.
If this weren’t the old Silva from the middleweight title days, it was at least a reasonable facsimile and one who was quite enjoyable to watch.
And then, give him full marks for accepting the Cormier fight on 48 hours’ notice. When Jon Jones was yanked from UFC 200 because he’d had a failed drug test, Silva stepped up and fought Cormier. There aren’t a lot of guys eager to fight Cormier on eight months’ notice, let alone two days.
The bout had the potential to be ugly. Not only was Silva aging, not only fighting one of the three or four best fighters in the world, he was taking on a wrestler, which was thought to be his Achilles heel, without the benefit of any training.
Silva could have been squashed, and rendered unconscious, and for a while in the fight, it seemed that we might be on the path to that kind of an ending.
But the greats find a way and while Silva didn’t win, he managed to escape any major damage, land a few of his own shots and walk out of the cage with a smile on his face.
He’s still a viable opponent, as he reminded everyone that night. But this talk of chasing McGregor, in particular, is perplexing. It would be, by any definition, a freak show fight, not close to a fair match size-wise.
There are weight classes for a reason and McGregor spoke frequently about facing a man three times his size after competing with Nate Diaz. Silva must look like Andre the Giant to McGregor compared to Nate Diaz.
McGregor’s advantage as a lightweight is that he’s an extremely hard hitter and he’s very fast. But fighting someone Silva’s size, his power wouldn’t be the same. Silva took punches well from Cormier who, if he chose to move up, would instantly become one of the top two or three heavyweights in the world.
And so after fighting that guy and walking away smiling ear-to-ear, Silva thinks it would be a good idea to fight McGregor, who is only 14 months removed from winning the featherweight title?
It’s hard to know what to make of Silva at this stage. Under one lens, he could be seen as a stepping-stone for Brunson, who is ranked eighth, one spot behind Silva at middleweight. Brunson is nine years younger than Silva, and a win over the legend could make him a viable title contender.
Silva, though, is no one’s stepping-stone. He’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest, to ever do it, and he’s still good enough to legitimately be ranked in the UFC’s top 10.
New matchmaker Mick Maynard’s biggest challenge in his first full year on the job after replacing the irreplaceable Joe Silva might be finding bouts that both make sense and engage Silva.
Give me a Silva-St-Pierre fight, if it can be made, but keep him as far away from the lightweights as possible.
