Analyzing the Oakland Raiders By Position: Quarterback

The next few weeks, I will be doing a position breakdown on the Oakland Raiders. Rating the Most Valuable Player at that position to the most dispensable player to the most important position battle. This week, we will look at the quarterback position. Yes, we all know about Derek Carr’s injury but who will back him up this upcoming season? Let’s take a look at the position.

Most Valuable: This was easy. Derek Carr, no disrespect to Khalil Mack, is the guy that makes the Oakland Raiders roll. His late season injury essentially buried the Raider season. He appears to be back at full strength and once again, keeping him healthy is the no.1 priority for the team that depends on the young gunslinger. In addition, the scary part is Carr hasn’t reached his prime. Barring significant injury, Carr will lead the Raiders for the next decade. Perhaps, Carr’s greatest asset is the ability to relax during pressure. As a result, competing with Houston and Miller twice per year doesn’t rattle him.

Most Dispensable: EJ Manuel. When Manuel was signed in the off season, many Raider fans huffed and puffed. Granted, he is a first Round bust. However, the Raiders pride themselves on career resurrections. His familiarity with Todd Downing, the new Offensive Coordinator, comes from his days with the Buffalo Bills. Still, Manuel must show that he can stay within himself and play effectively.

Important Position Battle: Back Up Quarterback. Between Connor Cook, the second year player out of who showed flashes after Carr went down and Manuel looks to intrigue. I give Cook the early edge as big time experience fell his way last season. Manuel vanished in Buffalo the last few years with the emergence of Tyrod Taylor. Can Cook build on his playoff experience from last year or will Manuel over take him as a backup having started 17 NFL Games? Youth vs. Experience.

On the whole, the Raiders employ three intriguing passers. While Derek Car is the undisputed leaders, others can step up in a pinch. With that said, the Raiders will probably keep three quarterbacks. Reggie McKenzie is a planner, that accounts for contingencies.

