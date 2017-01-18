An early look at summer salary-cap situations: The East

Paul Millsap has a $21 million player option for next season. (Getty Images)

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks ahead to the summer of 2017 and the early cap projections for teams in the East.

After witnessing the first two weeks of free agency last summer, when teams spent $3 billion in contracts – including the defection of Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors – the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver were at a crossroads with collective-bargaining talks on the horizon.

Six months later, the league has a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that should correct the mechanisms of the cap that failed in July, but the effects of last summer’s free spending still loom large.

Here’s an early look at each Eastern Conference team’s cap situation for this summer.

SITTING ON CAP SPACE

Brooklyn

The Nets’ cap space will fall to $32.5 million once the free-agent holds of Luis Scola and Randy Foye are released.

While the focus will be on improving a roster that sits at the bottom of the East, one decision the Nets will weigh internally is the value of restricted free agent Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic will count $6.8 million against the cap but that number could double in free agency.

The former second-round pick turns 28 in April.

Miami

Removing Chris Bosh’s $25.2 million salary for next season will allow the Heat to expedite the rebuilding process.

With the Bosh salary removed and the free-agent cap holds of Derrick Williams, James Johnson, Udonis Haslem renounced and the non-guaranteed contract of Wayne Ellington waived, the Heat could have roughly $34 million in room.

Miami could also create an additional $10 million in room if Josh McRoberts, Dion Waiters and Willie Reed opt out of their contracts.

CAP SPACE OR RETAINING OWN FREE AGENT

Atlanta

Paul Millsap has a $21 million player option and is expected to opt out and become a free agent.

The Hawks would have $62.4 million in guaranteed contracts if Millsap opts out, but a $32.4 million Millsap hold that would count against the salary cap.

Until there is a resolution to Millsap’s free agency, Atlanta will not have cap space.

Boston

Outside of making a trade to clear cap space, the Celtics will be faced with three options in July.

Boston, with a likely top-three pick, can create cap space, retain their own free agents (Amir Johnson, Jonas Jerebko, Kelly Olynyk) or renegotiate the contracts of Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas.

The Celtics’ cap space could reach close to $30 million, but that would come at the expense of the non-guaranteed contracts of Tyler Zeller, Demetrius Jackson and Jordan Mickey, plus renouncing the cap holds of their own free agents.

Chicago

If the Bulls decide to eat the guaranteed $3 million on Rajon Rondo’s contract next season, Chicago still will not have cap space until a decision is made on their own free agents, including Dwyane Wade’s player option.

If Chicago decides to waive Rondo, the Bulls would still be $3.6 million over the cap based on the $30 million in cap holds of veteran Taj Gibson and restricted free agents Michael Carter-Williams, Nikola Mirotic and Cristiano Felicio.

Indiana

The benefit of the $13.2 million Jeff Teague cap hold is that it allows the Pacers the flexibility to retain Teague and also use potential cap room.

However, for Indiana to use the room, a decision will need to be made on Rodney Stuckey and C.J. Miles. Though both have player options, the Pacers can release either before they opt out with no financial consequences.

The maximum room for Indiana could be $20 million, including the Teague hold, but at the cost of Miles, Stuckey, Kevin Seraphin and Lavoy Allen.

New York

The choice in New York is simple.

Either bring back free-agent-to-be Derrick Rose, or cut bait and go into free agency with cap space.

