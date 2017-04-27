Amoo advices Rivers United ahead Caf Confederation Cup campaign

The Super Eagles left-full back has passed a vote of confidence on the Pride of Rivers to shine in the continent's second tier competition

Shooting Stars’ coach, Fatai Amoo warns Rivers United to be 'very cautious' in their approach to their CAF Confederation Cup group stage encounters.

The Pride of Rivers will compete against FUS Rabat (Morocco), Club Africain (Tunisia) and KCCA (Uganda) in the Group A of the competition.

And Amoo advised that the Nigerian representatives must be well prepared for a task he tagged 'tight'.

“Rivers United have been given a tight draw and they have to be very cautious and ready for the job at hand if they are to qualify for the next round,” Amoo told to Goal.

"They must approach all the three teams equally with the same level of seriousness and must ensure that they do not falter in their preparations.

"North Africans will come with their antics but Rivers United must do everything possible to tame them.

"They are now at the business end of the competition and the way they approach each game will reveal how serious they are about picking the next round ticket," he concluded.