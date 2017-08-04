Amir Khan splits with wife, accuses her of cheating with boxer Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan and his wife of four years, Faryal Makhdoom, have split up. (Getty Images)

Amir Khan hasn’t fought since his sixth round knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez last May. But it appears that the former junior welterweight champion has another fight on his hands outside of the boxing ring. The 30-year-old took to Twitter to announce that he will be splitting from his wife of four years, Faryal.

So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017





While it is unfortunate to hear that Khan’s marriage fell apart, the next tweet turned his situation into a full blown soap opera that may be better suited for reality television when he accused his soon-to-be ex of cheating with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer @anthonyfjoshua pic.twitter.com/1GBAQnvzMC — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017





Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to #disgusted — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017





Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017





Mans like Joshua can have my left overs! — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017





Anthony Joshua responded to Khan’s accusations by first posting a clip of Shaggy’s video “It Wasn’t Me” and following it with a tweet that suggests he isn’t at fault for Khan’s marital issues.

Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) August 4, 2017





There was speculation that Khan’s Twitter account was hacked, but the boxer released a video stating that everything was real and he will be leaving his wife.

“It is real,” Khan said. “Obviously, me and Faryal have both decided to move on — well, I’ve decided to walk away. Nothing has been hacked.”

Faryal posted a series of replies, but has since deleted those tweets. She accused Khan of being a cheater and suggested that the boxer is seeking attention because his boxing career hasn’t gone well the past year.

“I’m not the one who’s been in the papers every month with my pants down cheater!” she posted while also suggesting that Khan is at fault for their marriage falling apart.