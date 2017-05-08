Amid Matt Harvey crisis, Mets fall back into bad old days just as Yankees rise again

It wasn't that long ago-October of 2015, to be exact-that the Mets appeared to be on the verge of doing something previously unimaginable in their five decades of existence: overtake the Yankees. Fresh off the franchise's first pennant in 15 years and a close World Series loss to the Royals, the Mets looked like a team on the rise: young, exciting, and-most importantly, given the seemingly endless stretch of stupidity in which they had been mired-competent. The Yankees, meanwhile, were yesterday's news: old, uninteresting, and with cracks in the foundation built during their last sustained championship run.

Those days seem far away now, after a weekend in which New York's natural order seems to have been reasserted. On Sunday night in Chicago, the Yankees finished off a three-game sweep of the defending world champion Cubs; at 209, they have the best record in baseball and are in first place in the AL East. Back in Queens, the Mets were on the losing end of a 70 beating from the Marlins, who held them to one hit and lit up spot starter Adam Wilk-a 29-year-old journeyman lefty with all of 26 1/3 career MLB innings to his name-for six runs and three homers in 3 2/3 innings. The loss dropped the Mets to 1416, already 6 1/2 games back of the Nationals in the NL East; Wilk was the sacrifice offered up in place of Matt Harvey, who had been handed a three-game suspension earlier that day by the team for reasons that remain nebulous.

The Harvey fiasco-the righthander reportedly ran afoul of the front office by failing to show for Saturday's game, though he blamed his absence on a migraine after a golf outing that wasn't communicated to the team-is the latest misstep in what's been a crash course of a season for the Mets. The butcher list so far: injuries to superstars Yoenis Cespedes and Noah Syndergaard, among others; the mess surrounding Syndergaard, in which he missed a start with a tight biceps, refused an MRI on his right arm and then tore a lat muscle in his next outing; Harvey unexpectedly taking Syndergaard's turn, getting battered and then blaming his fatigue on a heavy workout the day prior; the continued absence of team captain David Wright, whose once-Hall of Fame career looks over thanks to chronic back problems; and, most amusing of all, a sex toy prank that found its way to social media and ensnared backup catcher Kevin Plawecki in easily the year's dumbest controversy (if it can even be called that).

Such is the toxic cloud currently enveloping the Mets, one built out of consistent miscommunications, bad feelings, mismanaged injuries and uneven results (take, for example, last weekend, when the Mets took two of three from the Nationals, but with the one loss being a 235 laugher in which Syndergaard was hurt). In some ways, this is merely an extension of last season, when their hopes were derailed by injuries (most notably to Harvey) and they were bounced from the playoffs after just one game. But this particular kind of miasma is one that Mets fans have lived in since 2007, when the team blew a seven-game division lead with 17 games to play. The team has been a combination of disasters since then-a bankrupt ownership that was suckered into the ultimate Ponzi scheme by Bernie Madoff, a front office frequently blinkered into short-sighted trades and overpriced free agents, a roster full of malcontents, has-beens and never-weres. And while the last decade is its own source of frustration, the reality is that the Mets have bumbled their way through the better part of 50 years, constantly playing second fiddle to the Yankees, whose success sucked up all the oxygen in the five boroughs.

The 2015 season looked like it was going to change that. The Mets had finally stopped tripping over their own feet long enough to assemble the kind of rotation that most general managers don't even dream about, it was so outlandish: power arm after power arm, young and cost-controlled. The team could hit; the big expensive acquisition-trading for Cespedes at midseason-was finally made; the bullpen wasn't going to send you running for the Mylanta. That year's Mets roared through a red-hot August and September, stole the division from the Nationals, took out the big-money Dodgers and silenced the upstart Cubs, and brought the World Series back to Queens for the first time in nearly two decades. They were the talk of the town, and it was finally for the right reasons. The stench of the last 10 years seemed to be fading.

