American men's drought continues after Sam Querrey loss at Wimbledon

The Cinderella run is over for the last standing American man. Marin Cilic of Croatia defeated Sam Querrey 6-7(6-8), 6-4, 7-6(7-3), 7-5 in the Wimbledon semifinal. And with that, the American men’s drought of nearly 14 major title-less years continues.

It’s no secret that American tennis has been on the downfall. Long gone are the days of McEnroe and Sampras serving-and-volleying their way to major titles. The best days of Andy Roddick, the last American slam winner and a huge server himself, are a fading memory. Roddick’s rise coincided with the tail end of American dominance — yes, dominance — in men’s tennis. Just how far has men’s tennis fallen? A long, long way:

View photos The American men’s slam drought coincides with a lack of top talent. (Chart by Zach Pereles) More

As the chart shows, American men’s tennis simply doesn’t have the top-end talent it did during its decade-long 1990s reign. Take, for example, the ATP rankings at the end of the 1992 calendar year. All five of the top-ranked U.S. men — Jim Courier (1), Pete Sampras (3), Michael Chang (6), Ivan Lendl (8) and Andre Agassi (9) — were inside the top 10 worldwide. This was due in some part to Lendl’s becoming an American citizen earlier in the year, but the overall sentiment still rings overwhelmingly true. Americans had captured three of the four majors that year and would do so for the next three straight years.

Twenty-five years later, the highest-ranked American is No. 18 Jack Sock, who crashed out of Wimbledon in the second round. Querrey’s semifinal appearance was the first from any American man since Roddick in 2009. Simply put, the massive struggles of American men’s tennis, though often swept under the rug, is alarming.

One thing to point to is the age difference between the top Americans in the 1990s and the top Americans today. In that vaunted 1992 year, for example, four of the top five men were 22 or younger. None attended college, all turning pro by 18 years old at the latest. Of the current top five Americans today, just one — Sock — is under 25, and two attended college.

The debate over whether or not top tennis prospects should go to college isn’t a new one. Steve Johnson, currently 31st in the world, finished his college career at Southern Cal on a 72-match win streak. Widely regarded as the best college tennis player ever, the now 27-year-old has won just two ATP tournaments since turning pro in 2011 but has never been to a slam quarterfinal. Donald Young, on the other hand, never came close to college, turning pro at 16 after becoming the world’s top youth player. Over a decade later, Young is yet to claim any ATP title and, like Johnson, hasn’t made it past the fourth round in a major.

Of course, none of the current top players in the world went to college.

“In Europe, sports are not seen as tickets into universities, as athletic competition between schools is not emphasized and athletic scholarships are extremely rare,” Philip Sopher wrote in 2014. “So European juniors go pro as soon as they can.”

Perhaps some conclusions can be drawn from the setup of youth circuits. The United States depends heavily on academies to produce top U.S. talent. Sampras, Agassi and Courier all attended IMG Academy in Florida. For most of Europe’s top players, regional or national tennis centers are the destination for top adolescent players. That also means more access to top-notch coaching and competition. It means more ATP Futures and more ATP Challengers events. Patrick McEnroe, who served as USTA head of player development from 2008 to 2014, played a key role in the construction of 17 regional centers. This year brought the opening of a national campus in Florida. Consolidating tennis talent and bringing it under the best coaches is a significant step forward. These changes do take time, though. The United States is in the early stages of building what Europe has had for decades.

Of course, there are countless other reasons for the United States struggling. Earnings on the ATP can’t compare to that of the Big Four sports. Per a 2013 ESPN study, tennis is the eighth-most popular sport among American male adolescents. Tennis is generally believed to be second to soccer in Europe. American dominance was built off the serve-and-volley tactics that are only used on occasion in today’s game. Tennis, like golf, still struggles to reach the non-upper class in America, but high-quality, low-cost coaching is more widely available in Europe.

