American Bethanie Mattek-Sands goes down with serious knee injury

A non-contact injury to her right knee left American Bethanie Mattek-Sands writhing in pain during the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

As she approached the net for a volley, the 32-year-old went down in visible pain. Mattek-Sands reportedly exclaimed, “Help me, help me,” as she waited for paramedics to come to her aid.

Just a devastating scene at Wimbledon as Bethanie Mattek-Sands goes down with an injury. pic.twitter.com/kqY6wQAcbS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 6, 2017





The former Olympic gold medalist in mixed doubles was engrossed in a close singles match against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea – winning the first set 6-4 and losing the second set on a tie-break right before she was forced to retire.

From the AELTC re Bethanie Mattek-Sands: It is an acute knee injury and she has gone straight to hospital. #Wimbledon — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 6, 2017





It’s an unfortunate turn for Mattek-Sands, who was looking to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam in doubles after capturing the Australian Open and the French Open titles already in 2017.

Her doubles partner, Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic, was spectating the match and could be seen crying as Mattek-Sands was tended to on Court 17.

After almost 20 minutes of on-court medical attention, Mattek-Sands was stretchered away to receive more treatment.

Awful scene on Ct 17 where Bethanie Mattek-Sands has fallen near the net. A stretcher is out to help her. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fvHnAoO1PC — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 6, 2017





Let’s all wish the American a speedy recovery.