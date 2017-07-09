Amanda Nunes' sinusitis brings to life the disclaimer 'Card subject to change' for disappointed fans

There are four words, usually placed in an out-of-the-way place in the smallest type size possible, on fight-related advertising and marketing materials that have served as a warning to fans for decades.

It’s the acknowledgement from the promoter that you might not get what you thought you were getting when you purchased your tickets.

It’s not fraud. It’s not bait-and-switch. It’s not being duplicitous or deceitful. Those four words are meant to protect you, the consumer, before you put your money down that in the fight game, things happen and you might be buying something different than you thought.

Card subject to change.

On Saturday morning, only a few hours before the first bout of what once had the potential to be one of the greatest cards in UFC history, news leaked that women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was out of the night’s main event at T-Mobile Arena against Valentina Shevchenko because she wasn’t feeling well.

“Leading up to the ceremonial weigh-ins [Friday], I got a call that she wasn’t feeling well,” president Dana White said at the UFC 213 post-fight news conference. “And it was questionable whether she was going to show up to the ceremonials because the doctor needed to see her and they needed to find out what was going on with her. She does them and everything’s good. This morning [Saturday] I wake up and I hear that … she’s not feeling well again and she’s probably not going to fight. So, I asked the doctors, ‘What’s wrong with her?’

“She was medically cleared. She was physically OK. They found nothing wrong with her. But she didn’t feel right. … It’s not like she was absolutely refusing to fight. She said, ‘I don’t feel right. I don’t feel good.’ ”

Nunes has taken enormous abuse as a result of pulling out of the fight. What could have been a dream card when it was first laid out — also scheduled for the card had been a men’s bantamweight title fight between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw that was postponed because of a Garbrandt injury as well as a welterweight fight between Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone that was pushed ahead three weeks when Cerrone had multiple issues.

Nunes posted on Twitter Sunday and said she didn’t fight because of chronic sinusitis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Breathing through your nose might be difficult,” if one has sinusitis.





Nunes explained that she has chronic sinusitis and wrote, “I have fought with it before but this time it didn’t work out. During the weight cut, I was unable to breath and felt off balance from the pressure in my sinuses. I was not feeling well enough to risk getting punched in the head with such pressure.”

And so, she made the decision to withdraw and sparked outrage among the fan base, many of whom complained about spending thousands to travel to Las Vegas, buy tickets, pay for accommodations and then not get to see the fight they came for.

It’s understandable that anyone who spent $1,000 for a ticket, another $1,000 for a plane and more for lodging, food and transportation would be angry when at the last moment, the fight was pulled.

But this kind of thing is one of the unavoidable things in individual sports. When you buy a ticket to an NFL game, you’re not promised the chance to see Tom Brady or Antonio Brown, you’re promised to see the New England Patriots against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In fighting, though, there is no Jimmy Garoppolo to come off the bench to replace Brady and play quarterback for the Patriots if Brady for some reason couldn’t play. The UFC offered refunds to ticket buyers on Saturday if they no longer wanted to attend because of the depleted card; but a ticket to Patriots-Steelers and the deal is final, whether Brady, Brown, Ben Roethlisberger or any other member of either team suits up.

White and the UFC matchmakers have performed amazing feats in the past, saving cards when it seemed impossible. But five hours or so before the fight, it was virtually impossible to do. There was nothing that White or matchmaker Sean Shelby could possibly have done.

Amanda Nunes (L) and Valentina Shevchenko pose at Friday's ceremonial weigh-in prior to UFC 213.

