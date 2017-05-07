Why Always Dreaming's Kentucky Derby win made his famously stoic trainer cry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Todd Pletcher’s permafrost finally melted.

Just a little.

Just enough to show how much this Kentucky Derby victory meant.

Only a few minutes had elapsed after the race, and the eternally stoic thoroughbred trainer was standing on the gooey Churchill Downs track that his colt, Always Dreaming, had just skipped across to win the run for the roses.

And suddenly there it was, escaping beneath his aviator sunglasses and running down his cheek. A slight trickle of tears.

An Ice Prince with hair the color of an iceberg thawed on the spot.

The tears came after Pletcher’s daughter, Hannah, rushed up to hug her father. Then his wife, Tracy. And then his son, Payton.

“I think it’s even more special this time,” Pletcher said.

The last time it happened was in 2010, on a day much like this one – a day when the skies parted after a day of rain and the sun shined and Super Saver got the richest trainer in thoroughbred racing history off the schneid in the biggest race.

View photos Winning jockey John Velazquez (L) douses Todd Pletcher (C) and others with champagne after Always Dreaming #5 won the Kentucky Derby. (Getty) More

That Derby win made Pletcher 1-for-28 in the Derby, a dismal record that was a bit unfair and misleading – it was his 10th Derby, most of them with multiple entries, and only one horse wins that race every year. That record also diminishes overachieving efforts by Impeachment, Invisible Ink and Bluegrass Cat to hit the board.

But still: The guy with the biggest barn in America made a pretty small Derby impact prior to 2010. And after it as well.

Pletcher followed up that victory with 17 other Derby entries from 2011-16, and zero wins. He also had a couple of heartbreaking scratches leading into the race, with favored Eskendraya a late defection in 2010 (clearing the way for Super Saver) and Uncle Mo dropping out of the ’11 race.

Thus Todd Pletcher came into this with the second-most Derby entries in the history of this ancient race, with 45. And just one time did he finish the first Saturday in May in the Derby winner’s circle.

This has been brought up a few thousand times over the years. But the pulseless Pletcher rarely bristled – just as he rarely exulted over the Belmont victories, the Breeders Cup wins and all the other big moments that have pushed him past $335 million in career earnings.

But Saturday, he acknowledged that this was something he very much wanted.

“To me, it felt like I really needed that second one,” Pletcher said. “I have a tremendous respect for the race, tremendous respect for how difficult it is to win.”

This demolition Derby was not terribly difficult for the favored Always Dreaming to win once the starting gate opened – he got away cleanly, while all hell was breaking loose to his outside.

Irish War Cry, the second choice in the betting, veered inside from the No. 17 post, creating a ripple effect of traffic trouble. It led McCraken, the fourth choice, to lurch hard inward out of the 15 hole as third choice Classic Empire bobbled slightly and drifted outward from the 14. The collision between those two was colossal, sending Classic Empire careening to the inside and cutting off at least two other horses. Meanwhile, Dubai import Thunder Snow came out of the gate bucking and unwilling to run and was quickly pulled up.

It was a mess.

But jockey John Velazquez competently guided Always Dreaming to an immediate lead, then settled his colt and let State of Honor surge to the front – just as trainer Mark Casse said he would do an hour before the race, a surprise tactical move designed to take advantage of the firmer dirt along the rail.

State of Honor was away too quickly, however, and wasn’t a horse capable of sustaining his run for a mile and a quarter. When he spit the bit halfway through the race, Always Dreaming was there to take charge.

Heading into the far turn, Always Dreaming’s biggest threat appeared to be Irish War Cry – Pletcher said he was worried when he saw that horse’s jockey, Rajiv Maragh, peeking backward under his arm to check for any onrushing challengers.

Read More