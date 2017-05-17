Is Always Dreaming a Triple Crown threat?

Amid the roaring catharsis that rippled through Belmont Park on June 6, 2015, one of the first people to reach Bob Baffert in the grandstand and congratulate him was Todd Pletcher.

Baffert’s colt, American Pharoah, had just released thoroughbred racing from 37 years of waiting and wondering whether a Triple Crown could ever be won again. Pletcher, perhaps Baffert’s only legitimate rival in the training business, showed his respect that day. Baffert returned it in kind.

“You’re going to win one of these,” he said to Pletcher.

Difficult as it’s been for anyone to accomplish the ultimate feat in American horse racing, that still was more than an empty platitude from Baffert. If anyone else in the sport had a chance, it’s the trainer with the most lifetime earnings and the most quality horses in his care.

Two years later, that possibility presents itself.

Pletcher’s colt, Always Dreaming, has won the Kentucky Derby and at 4-5 is the solid favorite Saturday in the second race of the Triple Crown, the Preakness. If Always Dreaming triumphs in Baltimore, it will be on to New York for the Belmont June 10 and a shot at making Baffert’s 2015 pronouncement come true.

“I’ve never seen him go into the Preakness with a horse like this,” Baffert said of Always Dreaming. “If he has racing luck, I can’t see him getting beat.”

If it plays out that way, the Triple Crown hype would arrive in bulk – especially with a colorful ownership tandem of native New Yorkers who will play that homecoming storyline to the hilt. But that hype has been notably, strangely absent thus far.

Start with Derby day. The post-race news conference transcript is 12 pages long, and yet there wasn’t a single question or answer about Always Dreaming as a potential Triple Crown horse. This is the first time I can remember when the possibility hasn’t at least been broached in that setting. It’s always premature and almost always erroneous, but somebody always asks.

View photos

This year? Nothing.

Then there was the National Thoroughbred Racing Association teleconference last week. Pletcher was asked 21 questions on that call, none of them pertaining to the Triple Crown chances of Always Dreaming.

So what gives? Why is nobody screaming about Always Dreaming as a potential Triple Crown horse?

A trio of theories:

The Pharoah Effect: The sport was starving for a superstar, desperate for a horse to end the drought. When American Pharoah became that horse, it lessened the allure of the Triple Crown storyline, sated the hunger for it, diminished the news value going forward. And if it happens again two years later, Pharoah’s memorable race trilogy won’t seem as special and historic.

Admittedly, the last part of that theory ignores the considerable national interest in the cluster of Triple Crowns in the 1970s, when Secretariat won in 1973, Seattle Slew in ’77 and Affirmed in ’78. But the current sporting climate is seemingly more fickle, with a been-there, done-that, over-it mentality that can create instant fatigue with repeat storylines. And horse racing’s place within the sporting landscape is much more tenuous today than it was 40 years ago.

Little pre-Derby buzz: “[Always Dreaming] came in there quiet,” Baffert said. “He was under the radar.”

Read More