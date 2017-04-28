Alvarez A Big Favorite Over Chavez

Two famed Mexican boxers clash in eight days when Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) challenges heavily favored middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo weekend. It can be argued that the May 6 fight represents the intersection of two different generations of Mexican boxing fans.

In one corner is a Mexican fan base loyal to a Chavez brand that began in 1980. Chavez, 31, is very much still writing an unfinished chapter of his boxing career that has mostly consisted of making a name for himself separate from his father's illustrious 25-year career.

Chavez's resume can be defined by two 2012 fights—a technical knockout over Andy Lee and a hard-fought unanimous-decision defeat to veteran Sergio Martinez. In the past five years, some might feel the former WBC middleweight champion has rested on the visibility of those fights, along with inheriting his father’s legacy as a hero amongst Mexican boxing fans.

On the country’s most recognized national holiday, Chavez has the opportunity to re-establish himself as an elite boxer against one of the sport's most visible fighters.

In the other corner is the present and future of Mexican boxing. Alvarez is a highly experienced and polished slugger whose only loss came in a unanimous decision against defensive specialist Floyd Mayweather. His dominance against marquee boxers like Amir Khan, Liam Smith, James Kirkland and Josesito Lopez, along with wins over Miguel Cotto, Austin Trout and Shane Mosley, has endured him to legions of Mexican and non-Mexican fans alike.

At only 26 years old, the Guadalajara native is already among the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Alvarez, the WBO light middleweight champion and the lineal middleweight champ, enters the fight against Chavez with a potential blockbuster pay-per-view event on the horizon.

Should Alvarez provide another clinical performance, it could spark increased interest in an already highly anticipated megafight with Gennady Golovkin—an imposing middleweight slugger who many feel holds a slight edge.

Boxing enthusiasts have craved a showdown between Alvarez and Golovkin for several years, while neither boxer has revealed any semblance of fear of the other. Both Alvarez and Golovkin lack the name recognition of Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, yet they are among the most notable active boxers and should Alvarez win convincingly next week the anticipation will grow for a battle between boxing’s best. Should Alvarez hold off Chavez, the two sides could agree to terms, otherwise the Kazakh could turn his attention to Billy Joe Saunders or a rematch with Daniel Jacobs.

In March, Golovkin finally showed signs of vulnerability when he struggled to convincingly defeat Jacobs. It perhaps sparked more interest from the Alvarez camp to speed up what would be a pay-per-view boon for both Alvarez and Golovkin.

Alvarez must first focus on defeating Chavez, who has fast hands and the ability to land effective combinations. Some might question whether Alvarez will overlook Chavez with such a huge payday looming.

But questions of motivation might be quickly dashed when a passionate Mexican crowd converges on T-Mobile Arena, a venue with a boxing capacity of roughly 20,000.

Alvarez enters the fight, which will take place at the curious catchweight of 164.5 pounds, as the clear favorite. He has -600 odds to win, while Chavez is a longshot at +450.

Prediction: Alvarez is clearly the more accomplished and skilled boxer. Unless he shows up overconfident and overly exposed to a Chavez power punch, it's hard to see this fight ending in an upset. Chavez will have to put on a defensive performance for the ages, which is highly improbable given his history. One opening for Alvarez to let loose his sharp right hook could end things quite quickly.

Alvarez should prevail with a knockout.