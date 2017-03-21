Alonso signs extension with Dolphins; Brown finishes visit

Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

MIAMI (AP) -- Linebacker Kiko Alonso has signed a contract extension with the Miami Dolphins through 2020.

The deal was announced Tuesday as free agent linebacker Zach Brown concluded a two-day visit with the Dolphins without reaching a contract agreement.

The Dolphins had placed a $3.9 million first-round tender on Alonso earlier, making it likely he would remain with the team in 2017.

Alonso started 15 games in 2016, his first season with the Dolphins, and led them with 115 tackles. He had four fumble recoveries, which tied for the NFL lead, and two interceptions.

Brown made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season when he led the Bills with 149 tackles, and they're interested in re-signing him.

---

