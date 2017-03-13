Almost 200,000 sign petition demanding Barcelona-PSG Champions League do-over

PSG would be up for a do-over. (AP Photo)

Remember when FC Barcelona somehow came back from a 4-0 first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in a miraculous 6-1 win with three goals after the 88th minute to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals?

Of course, you do.

So do others. And they’re still mad about it.

[ Follow FC Yahoo on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr ]

A petition on Change.org demanding that the game be re-played was nearing its target of 200,000 signatures at the time of this writing.

Why play the game over?

Because, as the petition’s creator – Luis Melendo Olmedo, who is reported to be a Real Madrid fan – writes, the German referee Deniz Aytekin “benefited FC Barcelona with his actions.”

Melendo Olmedo then breaks down his grievances with Aytekin’s performances one by one, sometimes submitting pictures or GIFs.

In order, he questions:

Luis Suarez’s 1-0 goal, saying it was offside

The penalty not called on Javier Mascherano

A failure to give Gerard Pique a straight red card

A “clear” second yellow not given to Pique

Too much injury time added to the first half

A “non-existent” penalty given to Neymar, who was “searching” for contact

A second “simulation” by Neymar not punished

Neymar kicking out at an opponent without being sent off

A Pique handball in his own box not called

A Mascherano tackle on Angel Di Maria that should have been a penalty

Suarez’s dive, called for a penalty

Too much injury time to the second half

A second yellow card Suarez should have had for diving

Certainly, some of these claims have merit. Neymar should have indeed been sent off for this hack on Marquinhos.





Meanwhile, Mascherano himself conceded that he’d fouled Di Maria.

And, well, Aytekin’s dubious calls did overwhelmingly favor Barcelona. It’s pretty hard to argue this if you’re coming from an intellectually honest place.

There is no precedent of a game being replayed over dodgy refereeing, though. It won’t happen. But if a replay would be a quarter as good as the original game, we’re all for it.

[ESPN]

Leander Schaerlaeckens is a soccer columnist for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @LeanderAlphabet.

FC Yahoo Soccer Podcast:

