Allardyce: Victor Wanyama deserved red card against Crystal Palace

Wanyama was booked for a poor tackle on Luka Milivojevic and could have easily been sent off for another offence

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allarydce has criticised referee Jon Moss for failing to send off Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The Kenyan captain was booked in the 26th minute for a poor tackle on Luka Milivojevic and could have easily been sent off for another offence eight minutes later on Andros Townsend.

However, referee Jon Moss opted only for a stern word with the midfielder, before Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino withdrew him at half time. Allardyce says Moss had 'not been brave enough' to send Wanyama off. "The second one was worse than the first. That's Jon Moss being kind to Wanyama.

"Mauricio was very clever substituting him at half time. Referees see it as they see it. I think he made the wrong decision. It's a big game on the telly, I don't think he was brave enough. But there you go, we have to live with that."

The 1-0 win helped Tottenham to keep the pressure on table toppers Chelsea.