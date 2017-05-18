Alexis Sanchez reveals Arsenal frustrations

He is the in-form man for the Gunners but it remains to be seen if Alexis Sanchez will be wearing the red jersey of Arsenal next season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Sanchez, 28, only has a contract until the summer of 2018 and his Arsenal future remains up in the air as contract talks will only begin after the end of the 2016-17 season.

The Chilean forward has scored four goals and added an assist in Arsenal’s last three games as the Gunners have won five of their last six in the Premier League to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four on the final day of the season.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Arsenal’s final game of the season at home against Everton on Sunday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Sanchez revealed why he is frustrated this season.

“Because sometimes when I look at the team we have and the players here… because when it comes to winning the Premier League we often lose or draw against teams at home when we are superior. Sometimes the frustration more than anything is about the fact we could be challenging for the Premier League title,” Sanchez said. “I’ve always said we have great players here, it’s just about having the mentality of being a great player and going out on to the pitch already thinking about winning. That’s what we’ve done in the last three games. We had the mentality to win at all costs and we won and we won well.”

Arsenal are a point behind Liverpool who occupy fourth place and the Reds host already-relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield. So, it’s not looking great for the Gunners being in the UEFA Champions League and making the top four for a 21st consecutive season under Arsene Wenger.

Asked is this has been a successful season, Sanchez was non-committal but did suggest that winning the FA Cup against Chelsea (the final is at Wembley on May 27) would represent a big moment for the Gunners.

“I don’t know whether it would be successful or not, but I think it would be positive to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final. I think the players have the desire and mentality,” Sanchez added.

Arsenal’s future success pretty much depends on Sanchez sticking around. He has scored 23 goals and added 10 assists this season, meaning he’s been involved in more goals than any other player in the PL.

His future, and that of Mesut Ozil and Wenger, will likely be decided this Sunday. If Arsenal can somehow qualify for the Champions League, then maybe he’ll stick around and sign a new deal.

That’s a big IF right now and if they don’t, it seems unlikely Sanchez will remain.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports