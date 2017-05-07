Alexis Sanchez will decide his future after end of season

Alexis Sanchez has revealed that it has been a disappointing season for him as Arsenal are not in a position to challenge for the Champions League or the Premier League and it may have a bearing on his future when he sits down with the club after the end of the season. The Chilean has just over a year left on his contract and there are major concerns among the fans that he will leave once the season is over.

The Telegraph reports that Bayern Munich are making a £55m ($71m) bid for the 28-year-old and failure to qualify for Europe's biggest club competition would all but seal the deal. The former Barcelona man insists that he has not made any decision about his future and will give his all in order to finish in the top four and also win the FA Cup.

Trending: 'I'm thinking slowly & thoroughly' says Djokovic on next coach

"I don't think it has been a very good season for me because I came here to win trophies, to be competing in the Champions League semi-finals and to win the Premier League, and I feel disappointed that we aren't in a position to win the Premier League or the Champions League. We do have the FA Cup final coming up and we'll give it our all to try to win it," Sanchez told Sky Sports.

On whether a lack of Champions League football will affect his decision, he added: "It depends. What I want to do now is to finish the season well, try to qualify for the Champions League, win the FA Cup and then I'll sit down with the club to decide what I'm going to do.

Don't miss: Arsene Wenger confirms Granit Xhaka injury blow

"We've said that the two of us will sit down together to discuss the topic in terms of what will happen and what we're going to do, what's best for the club, what's best for me, what's best for him. We'll speak once the season is over because if I speak now, that would take my focus away from what I want, which is qualifying for the Champions League and winning the FA Cup."

The north London club are nine points adrift of a top four spot and need the teams above them to drop points in order to stand a chance of not finishing outside the top four, something that Arsene Wenger has managed all these years. The Gunners also face Chelsea on 27 May in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley where a win will see them become the most successful club in the competition.

You may be interested in: