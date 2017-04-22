Alexa Middleton leaves Lady Vols, intends to transfer

Tennessee guard Alexa Middleton (33) saves the ball from going out of bounds in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Alexa Middleton has left Tennessee's program and intends to transfer.

Lady Volunteers coach Holly Warlick said Friday that Middleton is ''a great young lady who felt like she needed a change, and we will do our best to help her find that opportunity.''

The 5-foot-9 guard from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will complete her spring semester at Tennessee.

Middleton made 13 starts as a junior this past season and averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 25.5 minutes. Middleton also had a team-high 42 3-pointers.

In a statement from the school, Middleton thanked Tennessee's coaching staff as well as her teammates and the Lady Vols fans.

Middleton said that ''I just felt I needed to go somewhere to reach the goals I have set.''