Alex Rodriguez is turning into the next Michael Strahan

Get ready to see even more of Alex Rodriguez on your television. The ex-MLB slugger, in his first year of retirement, has reportedly lined up yet another TV gig, this time with ABC News. Yes, ABC News. Like he’s Michael Strahan or something.

According to the New York Post, A-Rod’s deal with ABC will have him appearing on “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight” and “Nightline.” It won’t be too often, about once per month, according to The Post, but A-Rod is already working full-time as an MLB analyst for Fox Sports.

A-Rod ducked out of baseball early last season, agreeing to retire from the New York Yankees while still collecting the rest of the money due on his contract. The Yankees are paying him $21 million this season, in addition to all the TV money he’s making. He’s returned to the tabloid headlines too, thanks to his ongoing relationship with J-Lo.

Don’t expect to see A-Rod talking too much baseball on ABC. Instead, this new deal will allow us to see another side of the three-time MVP. From The Post:

Another source close to the star — who is already a full-time MLB analyst for Fox Sports — said, “Alex is interested in doing lifestyle, family-oriented programming, such as a piece on how much your kids should be working out, or business and personal-finance reports, like how to overhaul your bills.” (That might not be a home run with viewers, considering Rodriguez was paid $317 million during his time with the Yankees.)

His MLB commentary would remain exclusive to Fox Sports, meaning he likely couldn’t appear on ESPN, but the insider said, “If there’s a big World Series story to discuss, you could see ­A-Rod on ‘GMA’ talking about the game.”

Hey, remember when people hated A-Rod?

