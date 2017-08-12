Alex Rodriguez is thriving a year after his last game with the Yankees

You can argue about many things in Alex Rodriguez’s baseball career, but you can’t deny it was successful. Over 22 years, Rodriguez was one of the best players of his era. He was drafted No. 1 overall, made countless All-Star Games, won a World Series ring, made over $300 million and retired with the fourth most home runs all-time.

There were rough times, sure. A-Rod admitted to using steroids during his career and received a 162-game suspension. He feuded with the league, the New York Yankees, Bud Selig and Derek Jeter. He took a weird picture in which it looked like he was kissing his own reflection. He slapped a ball. He reportedly had a painting made of himself as a centaur. (OK, that one is actually awesome.)

Despite his stumbles, A-Rod’s accomplishments during his playing career are impossible to completely dismiss. Even with all the warts, he still had a fantastic career.

And yet, his life seems even better now. Despite being forced out of the game last August, A-Rod is thriving. He’s become a respected analyst, a legitimate television star, a family man and the person who has captured Jennifer Lopez’s heart.

After 22 seasons of everyone hating on him, A-Rod turned around his entire image in just one year. Alex Rodriguez is … gulp … likable now.

How did that happen? Great question. With Rodriguez now officially a year removed from his final game with the Yankees, let’s retrace everything he’s accomplished during the #YearofRod.

View photos Alex Rodriguez played his last game with the Yankees on Aug. 12, 2016. (AP) More

AUG. 12, 2016: RODRIGUEZ PLAYS HIS FINAL MLB GAME

Days after Rodriguez is essentially forced into retirement by the Yankees, he goes out and hits an RBI double off Tampa Bay Rays starter Chris Archer in his final MLB game. Rodriguez receives a standing ovation from fans every time he steps to the plate, and is honored before the game while surrounded by family members. Rodriguez even gets to play third base one more time.

AUG. 13, 2016: THE YANKEES RELEASE A-ROD

The Yankees cut bait with Rodriguez the day after his final game. The team still owes him $27 million of the $275 million deal he signed in 2007. He’s expected to serve in an advisory role with the club.

AUG. 15, 2016: RODRIGUEZ SAYS HE’LL SIT OUT THE REST OF THE SEASON

Though A-Rod expressed a desire to continue playing baseball in the days leading to his sendoff in New York, he decides to put off a possible comeback until at least 2017. The Miami Marlins apparently considered signing Rodriguez as he attempted to pursue 700 home runs, but their interest proved to be overblown. Rodriguez decides he’ll sit out for the rest of the season and contemplate his career in the winter.

SEP. 29, 2016: A-ROD RETURNS TO FOX SPORTS TO ANALYZE THE POSTSEASON

Rodriguez announces he’ll participate in the postseason, but as a broadcaster. After a successful stint on Fox Sports during the 2015 playoffs, Rodriguez signs on again with the network.

OCT. 8, 2016: RODRIGUEZ HINTS AT A POSSIBLE RETURN IN 2017

While filling time on Fox Sports during a rain delay, Rodriguez is asked about Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz possibly putting on his spikes for the last time. When Pete Rose asks, “how’s that feel,” A-Rod responds with a cryptic “stay tuned.” There were a lot of rumors regarding whether A-Rod would attempt a comeback following his final game. While most signs pointed to no, this is the first indication that maybe he would put on his uniform one more time.

View photos Alex Rodriguez doesn’t appreciate hearing about Derek Jeter. (Screen shot via Fox) More