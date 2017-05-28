Alex Rodriguez Signs With ABC News, Will Serve as GMA Contributor

Is Alex Rodriguez looking to become the next Michael Strahan?

RELATEDMegyn Kelly Newsmagazine Gets June Premiere Date at NBC

The former New York Yankee has signed with ABC News, our sister site Deadline reports. As part of the deal, A-Rod will serve as a contributor on Good Morning America, World News Tonight With David Muir and Nightline, where he’ll report on sports, personal fitness and finance, among other topics.

Rodriguez played a total of 22 seasons as a shortstop and third baseman for the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers and the Yankees, and holds the record for most grand slams at 25. Later in his Major League Baseball career, he admitted to using illegal performance-enhancing drugs, and was eventually suspended for the entirety of the 2014 season.

RELATEDBilly Bush Opens Up About Trump Tape Fallout: ‘I Was Completely Gutted’

A-Rod eventually returned to the Yankees in 2015, but retired the following year. He has since served as an advisor for the 27-time World Series champs. In March, he signed with Fox Sports to become a full-time analyst for the 2017 season and beyond.

Do you think A-Rod has what it takes to expand his broadcasting career beyond baseball chatter? Step up to the plate and chime in below.

Related stories

Dirty Dancing: 20 Burning Questions About ABC's Curious Remake (Including That Bizarre Ending)

Dancing With the Stars Finale Recap: Did the Right Couple Win Season 24?

The Bachelorette Premiere: Did Rachel Hand Out the Right Roses? (Grade It!)