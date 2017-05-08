Alex Rodriguez passed on a chance to buy the Marlins

The Marlins are going to sell soon, probably to the ownership group led by Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush. A competing group has been discussed with Tagg Romney and Tom Glavine. That group, we learned yesterday, could’ve had another well-known member: A-Rod.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox reports that Alex Rodriguez was approached by the Romney-Glavine group last week about joining their bid, taking a meeting with him last Wednesday. While Rodriguez is said to be interested in getting involved in ownership one day, he has reportedly passed, saying the timing is not right for him.

While it’s sad that we have been deprived of another mostly contrived story of a heated Jeter-A-Rod rivalry, I choose to look on the bright side. I choose to imagine a future in which the Steinbrenner family sells the Yankees and Rodriguez becomes their new owner.

That’d be far more tasty.

