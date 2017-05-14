Alex Rodriguez congratulates Derek Jeter on jersey retirement

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez congratulated former teammate Derek Jeter on getting his No. 2 jersey retired at Yankee Stadium on Sunday evening.

Rodriguez and Jeter were teammates from 2004 to 2014. Rodriguez will not be in attendance for the ceremony at Yankee Stadium as he will be in Miami spending Mother's day with his mother.

"Derek, congrats to you and your family. What a tremendous honor, what a great career – long overdue. Probably should have done this after your second or third championship. As everybody knows, Yankee Stadium is the house that Derek Jeter built. A tremendous honor and I hope you enjoy your day."

Jeter and Rodriguez recently were involved in a very awkward interview with MSNBC regarding Rodriguez's relationship with pop star Jennifer Lopez and Jeter's bid to purchase the Miami Marlins with Jeb Bush.

