Albert Pujols passes Jim Thome for seventh on all-time home run list

A milestone-filled season continued for Albert Pujols as the Los Angeles Angels slugger officially passed Jim Thome for seventh place on the all-time home run list. Pujols launched homer No. 613 of his Hall of Fame-worthy career in the bottom of the ninth of Thursday night’s 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros. It came against Houston reliever. Chris Devenski

In passing Thome, the 37-year-old Pujols is officially chasing Ken Griffey Jr., who ranks sixth all-time with 630 career homers. Barry Bonds (762 home runs), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), Alex Rodriguez (696) and Willie Mays (660) are the only other home-run hitters Pujols now trails.

Albert Pujols hits a solo shot for his 613th career home run in the 9th, pa.. ?https://t.co/1DBXXCocnm

Vía MLB pic.twitter.com/9mbRPnwZPM — Platano Power RD (@PlatanoPowerDO) September 15, 2017





Pujols also padded his lead among active players. The next closest players on the list are Adrian Beltre and Miguel Cabrera, who each have 461 home runs.

Pujols started the season with 591 home runs. He became the ninth member of the 600 home run club on June 3 when he launched a dramatic grand slam against the Twins. Pujols has since passed Sammy Sosa, which made him the all-time home run leader among foreign born players.

Pujols is far from the player he was in his prime. He’s certainly nowhere near the player the Angels hoped he could still be this deep into his 30s when they signed to a 10-year, $240 million deal before the 2012 season. Still, he can hit enough that he remains a key contributor on an Angels team that’s in the thick of the postseason race. As long as he’s reasonably healthy, there’s hope he can heat up and perhaps get them to the finish line.

