Albert Pujols hits home run No. 599, sits on the brink of history

There’s a bit of baseball history that will be made soon and it almost feels like nobody is talking about it.

It doesn’t involve Bryce Harper or the unwritten rules or a divisive controversy, so Albert Pujols’ pursuit of 600 homers actually feels like it’s happening a bit under the radar. As under the radar as joining the 600 Home Run Club can happen, anyway.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Baseball contest now]

Pujols hit homer No. 599 on Tuesday night in the Los Angeles Angels’ 9-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. It was a three-run homer that came off Bartolo Colon in the third inning and put the Angels up 3-2.

Albert Pujols celebrates homer No. 599. (AP) More

Pujols had a few more chances to swing for 600, as he came to bat three more times in the game. It didn’t happen and, thus, Pujols sits on the brink of joining a very elite group in baseball history.

The 600 Homer Club includes eight other legends and that’s it.

• Barry Bonds (762)

• Hank Aaron (755)

• Babe Ruth (714)

• Alex Rodriguez (696)

• Willie Mays (660)

• Ken Griffey Jr. (630)

• Jim Thome (612)

• Sammy Sosa (609)

That’s quite a group. And we might not see anyone else join it for a while. After Pujols, the next active players on the all-time homer list are Miguel Cabrera (451) and Adrian Beltre (445) — but they still have to get into the 500-homer club first.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz