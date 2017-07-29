Alabama DL Da'Shawn Hand arrested for DUI

Less than a week before Alabama’s fall practices begin, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand has been arrested for DUI.

Hand was arrested Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa. Per multiple reports, he was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Alabama coach Nick Saban issued a statement about Hand’s arrest.

“This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da’Shawn’s actions,” Saban’s statement said. “We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future.”

Hand is expected to be a key contributor on Alabama’s defensive line in 2017. A highly touted recruit — though who isn’t a highly touted recruit on ‘Bama’s defensive line — out of high school, Hand had 21 tackles and two sacks as a junior. He’s a projected starter as Alabama must replace both starting defensive ends in its 3-4 base defense.

