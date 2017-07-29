Alabama defensive end Da'Shawn Hand arrested on DUI charge

FILE - In this April 18, 2015, file photo, Alabama defensive lineman DaShawn Hand (9) lines up for a play during the first half of Alabama's spring NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hand knew from the first day he stepped onto Alabama's practice field that translating all that recruiting hype into Southeastern Conference success wouldn't be easy. Two years later, the player rated as the nation's top prospect by Rivals.com has a shot at continuing to carve a bigger role for the defending national champions. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Alabama defensive end Da'Shawn Hand has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence less than a week before the Crimson Tide opens fall camp.

Tuscaloosa Sheriff Department online records show that Hand was arrested Saturday by Tuscaloosa police. He was jailed on $1,000 bond.

No more information was immediately available. A police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for details.

Hand is expected to contend for a starting job this season. The 6-foot-4, 288-pound senior was rated the nation's top overall recruit by Rivals.com out of high school in Woodbridge, Virginia. He has seven career sacks, including two last season.

The Tide opens Sept. 2 against Florida State in a likely matchup of top 5 teams.