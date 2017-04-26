Akwa United are hitting the 'right notes', says Ariwachukwu

The Promise Keepers sit five points behind the NPFL leaders, and the defender believes they are starting to hit form

Emmanuel Ariwachukwu believes Akwa United 'are starting to hit the right notes' in the Nigerian topflight.

The Uyo outfit endured an underwhelming start to the 2016/17 season before an upsurge in their performance saw them climb the topflight log.

Abdu Maikaba's side sit fifth in the table, halfway through the campaign, and the defender says that they are gradually reaching their desired level.

"We are gradually getting to the level that the coach wants us to be. We are starting to hit the right notes in our matches. The team is still under construction," Ariwachukwu told Goal.

"The objective is to take it step by step and see what happens in our remaining matches."

"We want to be as competitive as we can, but we are not setting ourselves daunting targets. If we can finish in the top three I think we will have done well.

"I am happy with what we have done so far. It's a reflection of the amount of work put in this season by the players and all the stakeholders involved with the club," he concluded.