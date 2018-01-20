Air Force Academy cancels all athletic events during government shutdown

Air Force men’s basketball coach Dave Pilipovich (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The government shutdown is already having an impact on athletes at the Air Force Academy.

They’ll get some extended time off after the university announced Saturday morning that all home and away intercollegiate sporting events have been cancelled until a resolution is reached. Air Force will work to reschedule as many missed events as possible once the shutdown is over.

Among the games in immediate jeopardy include two scheduled for Saturday in Colorado Springs: a men’s basketball game against Fresno State and a hockey game against Sacred Heart. The women’s basketball team is on the road at Fresno State but also will not play.

The shutdown began at midnight when U.S. Senators failed to reach a resolution to continue funding before the federal government’s deadline. According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, Air Force navigated a similar shutdown in 2013 when it received a $230,000 donation from USAA to allow its football team to travel to Navy for a game.

It’s unclear whether the Air Force men’s basketball team will continue to practice during the shutdown. Coach Dave Pilipovich did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Neither Army nor Navy athletics will be affected by the shutdown. Unlike Air Force, both are registered non-profit organizations and use non-government funds.

