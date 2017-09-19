Agent: Andrew Bogut agrees to one-year deal with Lakers

Free-agent center Andrew Bogut has agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million veteran-minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent David Bauman of ISE told The Vertical.

For Bogut, several factors led to a commitment to the Lakers: reuniting with Lakers head coach Luke Walton; team upgrades in the offseason with rookies such as Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma and free-agent signee Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; positional need as the franchise searched for an additional big man; and adding championship experience to a developing roster under president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

Bogut was the starting center on the Warriors’ 2015 championship team where Walton served as an assistant under Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

Bogut has recovered from the fractured leg he suffered as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers late last season and is expected to give the Lakers insurance in the frontcourt. Bogut joined the Cavaliers in late February after receiving a buyout from Philadelphia, which acquired him from Dallas. He suffered a season-ending injury in his first game for Cleveland.

The Warriors traded Bogut to the Mavericks in 2016 in order to free salary cap space to sign Kevin Durant. Bogut dealt with injury issues in his partial season with Dallas, averaging three points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26 games.

Bogut has established himself as an elite defensive presence and frontcourt passer in 12 NBA seasons with Milwaukee, Golden State, Dallas and Cleveland, averaging 10 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Bucks in the 2005 NBA draft.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Fans prove the NFL made a big mistake moving to Los Angeles

• Pat Forde: College football coaches on the hot seat, along with ADs

• Chiefs’ star could be first player fined under new NFL rules

• Jeff Passan: The American League is about to descend into chaos



Popular video from Yahoo Sports: