AFC North over/unders: When will we see holdout RB Le'Veon Bell?

It’s August, which means it’s time to break down Las Vegas over/under win totals. While my teammates Brad Evans and Tank Williams handled the standard over/under lines you’ll find in Nevada sports books, here are some entirely made up over/unders for each team in the NFC South (we’ll be doing every division this week) as the preseason gets into full swing:

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Practices for holdout Le’Veon Bell before the fourth preseason game: 0.5

Bell, who was given the franchise tag, is holding out after not getting a long-term deal. If you want to be positive about the situation, he’s saving his legs for when it counts during the regular season. There’s no real reason for Bell to report before the end of the preseason. It would really be startling to see Bell play in any preseason games. The Steelers can probably expect Bell to sign his franchise tender just before Week 1, then hope there’s no ill-effect from the holdout. THE PICK: UNDER

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Big plays for DeShone Kizer this preseason: 6.5

Kizer got two in the preseason opener on Thursday, completing a pair of 40-yard passes including the game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes. If nothing else, we know what kind of arm Kizer has. His debut will get lost in the Mitch Trubisky hype, but Kizer looked good too. Brock Osweiler didn’t play well when given the start, Cody Kessler was solid, but Kizer probably took a step forward toward winning the starting job. It’ll be interesting if he can win it before the regular season starts. THE PICK: OVER

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Starts for Joe Mixon this preseason: 0.5

There’s not much to be made of the Bengals listing Mixon as their fourth-string on the initial depth chart. Those initial charts aren’t often aligned with reality. Still, Mixon has to beat out Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard. The rookie has reportedly looked good in camp, and if can carry that over to games he has a good chance to be a starter for the regular-season opener. We’ll see if he can win the job before the month is through. THE PICK: OVER

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Receptions for Danny Woodhead this preseason: 6.5

The Ravens don’t have a ton of exciting options at running back. Kenneth Dixon is out for the season. Terrance West did play well in Thursday’s preseason opener, but he doesn’t have a long track record of NFL success. Without many playmakers anywhere on offense, the Ravens might rely heavily on Woodhead. Woodhead, who sat out Thursday’s preseason opener, is never going to dominate running between the tackles, but he’s one of the best receiving running backs in the NFL. He’s coming off ACL surgery, but expect him to see a ton of targets this preseason … and in the regular season, too. He just has to show the Ravens he’s healthy in game situations. THE PICK: OVER

