AFC East over/unders: Can Tom Brady be even better this season?

It’s August, which means it’s time to break down Las Vegas over/under win totals. While my teammates Brad Evans and Tank Williams handled the standard over/under lines you’ll find in Nevada sports books, here are some entirely made up over/unders for each team in the NFC South (we’ll be doing every division this week) as the preseason gets into full swing:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Interceptions for Tom Brady this preseason: 0.5

Last season Brady threw an interception on 0.5 percent of his passes, the third-best mark in NFL history (Nos. 1 and 2? Damon Huard and Josh McCown. Go figure). We’ll all be watching Brady until he retires for signs that his game is slipping. There haven’t been any yet, but even in preseason we’ll be checking closely. Patriots games will really get interesting when Brady takes off the pads. All eyes will be on Jimmy Garoppolo, who will be one of the NFL’s biggest stories next offseason when his contract expires. This preseason might be his last audition. THE PICK: OVER

Tom Brady is trying to improve upon his fantastic 2016 season. (AP) More

NEW YORK JETS

Players you will recognize in any Jets preseason game: 4.5

Matt Forte. Muhammad Wilkerson. Bilal Powell. Josh McCown. And … hmm. The lineup the Jets use in the first quarter of preseason games will look like the fourth quarter lineups for most teams. There are going to be a lot of players in key roles for the Jets who might struggle to make rosters elsewhere. This is the NFL’s worst team on paper. If you’re going to attend a Jets preseason game, you are a glutton for punishment. Also, buy a program. THE PICK: UNDER

BUFFALO BILLS

Number of times announcers will reference “culture change” in regards to new coach Sean McDermott this preseason: 1,506.5

Everything that has happened with the Bills since McDermott took over has been viewed as a “change in the culture” from Rex Ryan. When McDermott got rid of a pool table and ping-pong table in the locker room, you’d have though he just reinvented the NFL. McDermott is a stark change from Ryan, and we’ll see how he does in his first season. What’s obvious is you’re going to hear a lot about how he is Changing The Culture. THE PICK: WAY OVER

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Yards for Jay Cutler this preseason: 531.5

You have to assume Cutler is going to play more than most starters this preseason. He has a lot of rust to knock off, a playbook to learn and not a lot of time to do it. Cutler was brought in just before the first preseason game after an injury to Ryant Tannehill, and the Dolphins made it clear he’s their starter. Last preseason the leader in passing yards was Stephen Morris with 531. Cutler might not reach that level (especially since he probably won’t see much time in Week 4, like any other starter), but you have to assume he’s going to get plenty of passing attempts this month. THE PICK: UNDER

PREVIOUS OVER/UNDERS

AFC South: How effective will J.J. Watt be after back surgery?

NFC South: Will Cam Newton play this preseason?

NFC North: Can Mitch Trubisky win the starting job this month?

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab